'Utterly bonkers': Glentoran fans respond as Paul O'Neill leaves for Cliftonville as part of Conor McMenamin deadline day deal

Paul O'Neill has left Glentoran as part of the deal to bring in Cliftonville's Conor McMenamin (inset).

It was arguably the biggest transfer of a January transfer window that built steadily towards a thrilling crescendo in the final hours of deadline day.

And it was also the move that had fans coming to terms with a rollercoaster of emotions as Glentoran beat competition from Larne and Derry City to land the signing of Cliftonville attacker Conor McMenamin.

In order to force the Reds to let go of the 25-year-old, however, it took a cash plus player offer - and therein lies the complication.

The man going in the opposite direction, from east to north, is Paul O'Neill.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott was quick to point out that the 20-year-old was keen to leave.

"Paul has sought a new challenge where he desires to play on a more consistent basis. That is football, the ball always rolls forward and players move on," he said, also calling O'Neill 'a great person and a dedicated young man' who will 'always be welcome at the Oval'.

Nonetheless, the decision to let him leave has not gone down well with Glentoran supporters, as O'Neill still had another 18 months left to run on his current deal at the Oval.

Just a few months ago, he was crowned Young Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards having been linked with a move to England during the summer, with the likes of Oxford United and Blackpool said to be interested.

That was all after a 19/20 campaign in which O'Neill scored 11 league goals and also netted in the Irish Cup final victory over Ballymena United.

Having come through the Glentoran Academy to become the club's number nine, not to mention a Northern Ireland U21 international, he was a real fan-favourite at the Oval.

And so, it was his departure rather than McMenamin's arrival that dominated the social media reaction.

"Great signing," summed up Craig Conlane, replying to McMenamin's announcement tweet on Twitter. "Shame it will likely be overshadowed with Paul going the other way."

He couldn't have been more correct.

"Imagine letting one of the best young talents in the country leave your club as part of a deal for another player," said Connor.

Colin Finlay, meanwhile, added: "Completely and utterly bonkers letting a player of Paul’s ability leave just like that."

There were also predictions of long-term pain over the move.

"Conor is a great player but surely not at the expense of one of our best young players? This will surely come back and haunt us," said Andy.

While Gareth Turner said he was 'totally disgusted' by O'Neill's departure, Richard Dougan said he was 'shocked and appalled' that the club allowed a player who was 'green through and through' to leave.

Craig Wylie couldn't help but wonder if the news was a 'wind-up' while James Small predicted that O'Neill will go on to become a full Northern Ireland international.

William Noble, however, retorted with: "I'm guessing the majority here haven't realised O'Neill wanted the move yet?"

The man in question soon took to twitter to pay tribute to his old club.

"Well just want to say a massive thank you to Glentoran and what they’ve done for me the last load of years," he said. "I want to say a massive thanks to all the fans as they’ve been brilliant throughout my time there but now onto a new chapter and I’m ready to get going."

Meanwhile, in north Belfast, O'Neill's arrival was greeted with surprised glee by the Reds fans, although there was disappointment at McMenamin's departure.

'Bloody hell, that's a hell of a window', said Mark M after Cliftonville also signed Daniel Kearns from Linfield, Kris Lowe from Dungannon, Rory Hale from Crusaders, Aaron McCarey from Dundalk, Eoin Teggart on loan from Portsmouth and Barry Coffey on loan from Celtic.