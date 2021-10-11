UTV’s Ruth Gorman elected chair of Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association

UTV sports correspondent Ruth Gorman has been elected as chairwoman of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association (NIFWA) — the first woman to hold the role in its 50-year history.

Describing it as a “huge honour”, Ruth will stay in the position for the next two seasons.

She attended her first NIFWA meeting 15 years ago with former Belfast Telegraph Sports Editor, the late Malcolm Brodie.

On becoming the first woman to take the role as chair, Ruth said it shows how “progressive” the association has become.

“I feel very privileged that my peers have had faith in me to be in this position,” said Ruth. “It’s an association that I have been a part of for over 15 years.

“Going along with Malcolm Brodie back in the day — he was the doyen of sports writing in Northern Ireland — to my first meeting and then to be in this position, I never really thought it would happen.”

Ruth will now present the men and women player of the month awards and manager of the month awards, as well as carry out other duties.

“It’s a busy role and there is a lot involved in it so the hard work definitely has started,” she added.