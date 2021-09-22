‘Very angry’ Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton vows to change entire team for Linfield visit after shock defeat to Hanover

A fuming Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has vowed to change his entire starting XI for Saturday’s home game against Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield.

The Lurgan Blues crashed out of the Mid-Ulster Cup on Tuesday night as Mid-Ulster Football League side Hanover left Mourneview Park with a 1-0 victory thanks to James Sergeant’s 79th minute goal.

Hamilton had rung the changes from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Ballymena United but still named some recognised first-team players in the line up as Aaron Harmon captained the team, lining up alongside Mark Stafford, Andy Hall, Conor McCloskey, Jack O’Mahony and goalkeeper James Taylor.

They joined teenage hopefuls Jamie Doran, Ross Hunter, Josh Doyle, Harry Lynch and Harry Norton in the starting side.

Only Stafford – singled out as the night’s “only positive” - was spared from Hamilton’s full-time hammering as the boss vowed that none of that team would start Saturday’s league game despite the more recognised players’ run of just one win from four Premiership outings so far.

“None of them will be starting now after that tonight, that’s for sure,” he told the Glenavon FC Youtube channel. “I make no bones about that. That performance was nowhere near acceptable.

“Staff would be the only one who would come into contention, but unfortunately he’s just not ready yet to play.

“Players are getting an opportunity to get minutes in their legs and make an impression. Coming out of the Carrick game (4-0 home defeat 10 days previous), you’d think you would be putting in performances to try and get yourself back into the starting XI.

“If there’s any time you’re going to get back in, it’s now at the minute. It’s all down to you putting the performances in on the pitch and catching our eyes.

“It was really frustrating for us and I’m cross; I’m really angry. It’s not about us; people come to watch that. It’s also about their own personal pride and we were nowhere near tonight.”

Hamilton could well be without defender James Singleton and winger Peter Campbell for the weekend’s game as both struggle with injury but, regardless of his frustration, Hamilton is not ruling out a sudden bounce back to form.

“Of course we want a big performance,” he said. “There’s no reason why we can’t get that and compete with these teams. We’ve proved that we can do it time and time again. We put in a good performance against Portadown and didn’t get our just rewards, we played very well at Warrenpoint and we were unfortunate at Ballymena on Saturday.

“We let ourselves down in the home game against Carrick and again tonight.

“It’s another home game (against Linfield) and they have to make sure they put in a performance this time.

“We need a reaction. Some of them had a chance of playing on Saturday but now none of that team will start.”