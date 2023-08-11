Veteran Colin Coates sees red as his old club Crusaders power to a comfortable win over Ballymena

Ballymena United 1 Crusaders 2

Crusaders Adam Lecky is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring against Ballymena United

Crusaders got their League campaign off to a flyer with an impressive 2-1 win over Ballymena United at The Showgrounds.

Adam Lecky and Jarlath O’Rourke delivered the goals and the visitors could have been out of sight at half-time, such was their first-half dominance.

Colin Coates was given a straight red card by referee Tim Marshall for a lunge on former Crusaders team-mate Paul Heatley on the hour, leaving the Sky Blues with a mountain to climb.

Ryan Waide gave the home fans something to cheer about in added-time with a sensational long range strike, but it was not to be for Jim Ervin’s team.

The north Belfast club went at their hosts from the very start but that would become a pattern as the Sky Blues had to withstand wave after wave of Crusaders attacks.

Paul Heatley was denied by former team-mate Sean O’Neill and Ballymena defender Scott Whiteside in the opening 10 minutes before warming the keeper’s hands with a rasping diagonal drive on 16 minutes.

However, the Crues would atone by taking the lead seconds later through a well worked move.

Ben Kennedy showed quick feet to create space down the left channel of the box, picked out Phillip Lowry who couldn’t connect properly but Lecky pounced to fire into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Ballymena tried to hit Crusaders on the counter attack but were frustrated early on as the visitors continued to drive forward in search of more goals.

Lowry saw a goal-bound shot blocked on 21 minutes before the Braidsiders flashed a warning when Johnny McMurray fired from the edge of the box on 28 minutes, only for the ball to pull just wide of the mark.

Crusaders doubled their lead a minute later with Lecky proving to be the provider this time, swinging a deep cross to the back post where Heatley squared across the face of goal for O’Rourke to convert.

The 28-year-old defender had enjoyed an advanced role and three minutes after scoring fired wide after a sweeping move as the Crues threatened to overwhelm Ballymena.

Stevie McCullough thundered just wide from 25 yards on 34 minutes but the visitors finished the half strongly as O’Neill impressed when denying Heatley again on 38 minutes then was relieved as the evergreen forward hooked wide when a Coates backheader fell short.

O’Rourke saw another shot blocked after the restart before Coates was sent off on the hour mark for a scything tackle on Heatley.

Crusaders menaced in the second-half with Kennedy and Lowry trying their luck, and when Waide scored deep into added time with a 25-yard screamer it was a mere consolation for the home side.

Ballymena United: O’Neill, Nelson, Whiteside, Coates, Graham (Tennant 90), Waide, McCullough, McGuigan (Murray 65), McMurray (Gibson 65), Place, McMullan (O’Boyle 82).

Subs not used: Johnston, Crawford, Kane.

Crusaders: Tuffey, Callacher, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy (Winchester 82), Lecky (Owens 81), Forsythe, O’Rourke, Larmour, Heatley, McKeown.

Subs not used: Williamson, Teelan, Clarke, Smith, Anderson.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the Match: Jarlath O’Rourke

Match rating: 7/10