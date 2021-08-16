Video: Coleraine apologise to Glentoran after ‘dangerous’ tackle on Hrvoje Plum in pre-season friendly

Coleraine have apologised to Glentoran for a tackle branded “dangerous and unnecessary” during a friendly between the clubs at The Oval on Saturday afternoon.

The club said midfielder Evan Tweed was inexperienced and at times got his decision making wrong.

“He’s not that type of young lad, he’s not confrontational,” said Bannsiders chairman Colin McKendry who said the tackle was “mistimed” and the player was spoken to about the incident. He praised the referee for his handling of the incident.

"The ball was there and he made a very rash tackle, which I have no doubt the young fellow will feel really, really sorry about.”

Tweed lunged in on Hrvoje Plum with both feet off the ground, catching the Glentoran star on the leg.

When a video of the tackle was posted on social media, Glentoran supporter David Kerr labelled it “dangerous and unnecessary” with others adding that it was “shocking” and “horrible”.

There we no arguments from Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry over the danger of the tackle and, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, he issued an unreserved apology to the Glens.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it now. We can only apologise and we hope that as a club we can apologise for any hurt that has been caused,” he said.

“We don’t want to create any issues going forward. Hopefully it’s been dealt with and is out of the way. Football’s a passionate sport and you’re annoyed because you’re thinking of the safety of the player.

“From Coleraine’s point of view, it’s been dealt with. Oran (Kearney – manager) has spoken to the player, who is young and inexperienced and will learn from this. It’s decision making and sometimes we get them wrong.”

In a competitive game, Tweed would no doubt have been issued with a straight red card for serious foul play and endangering the safety of an opponent but, as it was a pre-season friendly, referee Raymond Crangle led Tweed off the pitch and instructed the Coleraine bench to substitute him immediately.

The 22-year-old joined the Bannsiders last summer from Institute and is not known for regular disciplinary issues, yet to be sent off in the Danske Bank Premiership for either club and having only picked up six bookings across his league career so far.

“Evan obviously has mis-timed a tackle and in real time it looks horrible,” said McKendry.

“I sincerely hope that Hrvoje Plum is ok. It’s a friendly and sometimes people react when they’re maybe not up to speed or timing is not in sync. The decision was made, Raymond Crangle handled it extremely well from what I could see and the two managers chat about these things afterwards. I’ve no doubt they have discussed it and that Oran spoke to Evan about what had happened.

“He’s a young lad, he’s inexperienced, he makes a rash challenge and I have no doubt he’s regretting that challenge. He will learn from it.”

Plum, who was out for almost 11 months after sustaining a a cruciate ligament injury in January 2020, continued to play in the game that Coleraine won 1-0 and appeared unhurt at a Glentoran community day in east Belfast’s Victoria Park on Sunday.