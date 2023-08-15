Video referees would iron out a lot of frustrations, insists Glentoran chief Warren Feeney

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney insists the sooner VAR is introduced to the Irish League, the better!

The former Northern Ireland international striker is still a little miffed by some of the decisions in his team’s defeat by Larne at the BetMcLean Oval on Friday night.

Goals from Micheal Glynn and Andy Ryan helped Tiernan Lynch’s boys pick up their first three points of the new Sports Direct Premiership season, although they had to endure a tense final few minutes after Bobby Burns pulled one back on his 100th appearance for the East Belfast side.

But Feeney was still left with a few unanswered questions, particularly when defender Aidan Wilson had a first half goal rubbed out because of offside and why nothing was awarded when Niall McGinn went down inside the box?

“VAR is something I cry out for; we need it over here,” claims Feeney. “We had it when I was managing in Bulgaria.

“I’m a big believer in VAR and it would help clear up certain things that happen in games.

“We had a goal ruled offside that I still need clarification on. Apparently, it was for the second phase, but he was back on side then because the ball came off the goalkeeper.

“We had a meeting with the referees recently, so I can’t say too much about the officials because they want our respect. But it was frustrating for both teams on Friday night.

“Then Niall McGinn goes down inside the box. We thought he was caught on the bottom of the foot. If he’s dived, he must be booked, but he wasn’t.

“I just wonder why he went down inside the box — we are talking here about a guy who has won 75 caps for his country. He knows who to ride tackles, so why would he go down? Big moments like that change games.”

Feeney insists he’ll have no problem lifting his players for Tuesday’s clash against Premiership new boys Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

“It will be a tough game for us,” he went on. “But even at this early stage, we are plagued by injury. Aidan was forced off on Friday after taking a bang on the back of his leg, while Rhys (Marshall) was missing.

“I had to fire Aaron Wightman in at right back, then we had to bring on young Johnny Russell, although I thought he was brilliant.

“I don’t think we deserved to be beaten, to be honest. Did we deserve to win it? I’m not sure. It was the same for both teams, it was more like a game of chess.

“Two individual mistakes by us cost us the game, there is no hiding from it.

“After the ecstasy after the late winner against Glenavon the previous Saturday, we came down to earth a bit with the Larne result, but I said to the boys, we start with a point, so let’s finish with a point, unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

“I didn’t think there was anything in the game, it was two good teams going at each other.”

Feeney has yet to name a coach to replace the departed Tim McCann, while he admits he’s still on the prowl for players to beef up his squad.

“I’m still having discussions about the coaching post, but I wanted to get these games out of the road first,” he added. “In terms of players, we are actively looking in Scotland and England because it’s crazy money over here now.

“When you go in for a player, they are talking telephone numbers right away. I’ve contacts in England and Scotland, so I’ve been looking over there.

“I know what I’m looking for. With no disrespect, we’ll get players over there cheaper than we get them in Northern Ireland, it’s crazy.”