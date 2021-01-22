'Void it now': Glentoran boss Mick McDermott says Premiership season should be halted immediately

Mick McDermott has called for an immediate end to the Danske Bank Premiership campaign, clearing the path for a switch to a summer season.

The Glentoran chief hasn't been any stranger to headlines since arriving in Irish League football when he took charge at the Oval in 2019.

Having previous assisted former ex-Real Madrid chief Carlos Queiroz at the Iranian national team, McDermott has been frank in his views about how local football in Northern Ireland can be improved.

He has previously spoken about the need to upgrade facilities and now says summer football is his preferred path into the future.

McDermott has an idea on how to do make the move quickly, suggesting the current campaign, in which teams have already played up to 13 Premiership fixtures, should be scrapped due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If we look at it objectively. The health and wellbeing of players and staff has always been a priority," McDermott said on Belfast Live's That's What I Call Football podcast.

"There is also the financial viability of clubs, which was always a concern since the start of Covid. We still have to nominate three Euro or four Euro places, and the IFA still wants to have the Irish Cup.

"So if you take all of those as your starting point, to me there is only one answer and that's void the season. End it now. Void it now. End the season.

"If health and wellbeing is the priority - it's thrown around there very flippantly but do we really mean it? I'm not talking about just football people. It's the opening line of every interview I hear on TV. There's only one answer."

McDermott suggested that the opportunity should be taken for players and club staff to be placed back on furlough for the next month to six weeks, before following the League of Ireland's calendar by starting th new season in March.

After a two-week break during the European Championship, McDermott argued the season could be concluded between July and November.

He said his suggestion was a way to save the season's Irish Cup and get the Championship clubs, who have yet to play a league game since the pandemic began, back into action with a full campaign.

"For me, that's the only answer, if we take into account health and wellbeing, financial viability, sporting integrity, nominating Euro places and holding the Irish Cup," he added.

"If you look at all five criteria, there's only one answer. The IFA wants to hold an Irish Cup before May 31, but if the Championship cubs aren't allowed, will we have an Irish Cup with 12 teams? Possible. But when are we going to have it?

"If we move to this calendar shift, and start the new season at the end of March, the Championship clubs can also start. I am sure if you ask them they are begging to start."

The current Premiership season has cut-off points beginning at 22 matches, detailing how a winner and European qualifiers would be declared.

It is hoped that Covid-19 testing, which began on Thursday, will help reach at least that mark. However, McDermott is unconvinced.

"Let's say we get to 14 games and there's a break, 16 and a break, 17 and a break. And then we wrap it up a month from now," he continued.

"Does that mean we won't have football for four or five months (until next season begins). What do we do with our players and our clubs? How do we survive?

"This rush to get to 22 games, or 23 or 27, has the potential to be very chaotic, and dangerous.

"Again, it's only my opinion, but the only answer is to void the season now.

“Allow the vaccines to come in, allow this surge to hopefully fade away and play a full season through the summer."

McDermott insisted his views have nothing to do with his side's league position - seventh in the table and 14 points behind leaders Linfield, albeit having played a game less.

"I would like to play more games, but it won't be possible. With all the wishful thinking in the world, playing all these games won't be possible," he said. "I hope I'm wrong."