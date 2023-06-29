Warren Feeney eager to build a Glentoran side full of local heroes

Warren Feeney oversaw his first game as Glentoran boss on Wednesday

Warren Feeney says he’s on a mission to create a young and hungry side full of locally based players, just like great Glentoran sides of the past.

The new Glens boss continued his assessment of the squad in the goalless draw with St Mirren in Wednesday’s testimonial match for long-serving captain Marcus Kane at Blanchflower Stadium.

There was some negativity when the former Northern Ireland striker was appointed as Rodney McAree’s successor but Feeney is not listening to the doubters.

The former Welling United boss is focused on steering the club to success on the European and domestic stage and their first major test is a clash against Maltese side Gzira United in the Europa Conference League.

Feeney, who lives in east Belfast and has a son, George, in the Glentoran Academy and at Ashfield, wants to see a young, vibrant team with local heroes proud to wear the green, red and black.

“I was very pleased with our performance against St Mirren, I thought we applied ourselves very well,” said the former Bournemouth and Luton Town frontman.

“It’s difficult when a new manager comes in but the lads are a different class and their attitude has been very good.

“We have a good squad here. I said to them they are good boys and work hard.

“We had plenty of young kids out there and that’s one thing I want to bring to the club.

“I can remember the old Glentoran teams with Barney Bowers, Gary Smyth, Nuts (Raymond Morrison), Paul Leeman and Andy Mathieson.

“They are all locals and I want to have that here again.

“If the kids are good enough, they are old enough and, yes, they will make mistakes.

“We had some outstanding performances out there and it was a really good fitness exercise.”

Wednesday’s testimonial gave Feeney a chance to run the rule over several players in his squad, including teenage striker Fabio Afele, who made an appearance in the second-half.

“I brought him in to Welling on trial to have a look at him,” explained Feeney, who earned 46 Northern Ireland caps.

“He’s a big striker and needs to learn the game, he’s only 18.

“You can see at times he is effective and occupies people.

“We will assess him and we do want to bring a few players in.”

There was a good crowd at Blanchflower Stadium, with supporters keen to pay tribute to the Glens captain and also see the players up close for the first time since the end of last season and that comfortable 2-0 European play-off success over Cliftonville early last month.

“It was a fantastic turnout for Marcus,” added Feeney.

“Our attendances show we are the best supporters in the league.

“The Welders have been great in providing their excellent facilites and this was a great night for a great servant.

“He has endured the hard times and it’s a great turnout.”

Uncertainty over the future of winger Conor McMenamin may be a headache Feeney does not need but he’s determined to make a strong start to his spell at the BetMcLean Oval.

“It’s always good to be back on the pitch and they are great boys,” he added.

“We have Europe coming up and I’m pleased with the way things are going.

“We are light in a few areas but it’s important we bring in the right player.”