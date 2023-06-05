Warren Feeney is ‘number one target’ to be next Glentoran boss

Former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney is being lined up to become the next manager of Glentoran.

The Belfast Telegraph understands that the ex-Linfield boss has emerged as the number one choice to replace Rodney McAree who left at the weekend to take over at Dungannon Swifts.

While Cliftonville fans have been waiting for a new manager since April, Glentoran have not messed about and moved sharply with Feeney viewed by the powers that be at the Oval as the man to take the club forward ahead of a host of other candidates who are keen on the job.

It is expected Feeney will leave his position in charge of non-league English side Welling United to move into the hotseat at the east Belfast club where he has strong family ties. Feeney’s dad Warren Senior played for the Glens in the 1970s and his son George is a promising young player coming through the youth ranks.

The 42-year-old, who won 46 caps, started his managerial career at Linfield leaving the Blues top of the table after 17 months to take a full-time position as assistant boss with Newport County in 2015. He would go on to manage the Welsh club prior to spells as the number two under close friend Harry Kewell at Crawley Town and Notts County.

He returned home to manage Ards in 2019 and later that year decided to work abroad in Bulgaria with OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad. He worked wonders there taking them into the top flight coming back to the UK last year to manage Welling.

Well respected and well liked across the water, Feeney started his playing career at Leeds United and went on to play for a number of clubs in England, Scotland and Wales including Bournemouth, Luton Town, Cardiff, Swansea and Dundee United.

Now he is set to take charge of Glentoran who have European football to look forward to next season.

Other candidates included former Northern Ireland women’s manager Kenny Shiels, his son Dean, who has recently left Dungannon Swifts, ex-Northern Ireland captain Jim Magilton, Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton and ex-Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough.