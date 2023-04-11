Warrenpoint already focusing on promotion play-off, says Dan McKenna

Warrenpoint Town know they must beat Ards at Clandeboye Park on Tuesday night if they are to have any chance of winning this year’s Lough 41 Championship title.

With four games left to play, Loughgall are eight points clear of Barry Gray’s team. If Loughgall defeat out-of-sorts Annagh United at the BMG Arena and the Point fail to beat Ards, the Villagers will be crowned champions tonight.

Should Warrenpoint defeat Ards, the title race will roll into the final three games of the season but as Loughgall are eight points ahead, Point’s Dan McKenna is already focusing on second spot and the promotion/relegation play-off.

With Warrenpoint nine points clear both Annagh and Dundela — the Duns host Ballyclare Comrades tonight — with a far superior goal difference, a win over Ards would guarantee a two-legged showdown with the eleventh-placed Premiership club.

McKenna said: “Ards are strong side who we have a lot of respect for. As a group, we are solely focused on ourselves now and securing those next three points that could solidify that second spot for us and get us into the promotion play-off.”

In the bottom six, Harland and Wolff Welders manager Paul Kee has the opportunity to hurt his old club Institute when the two sides go head-to-head at Blanchflower Park.

The Londonderry side have been dragged into a relegation battle, sitting in eleventh spot just three points clear of basement side Knockbreda.

Dergview — who are two points above Stute in 10th — will hope to pull clear of the relegation zone on Tuesday, with a win over derby rivals Ballinamallard United (all games kick-off at 7.45pm) at Darragh Park.

Tomorrow night, last-placed Knockbreda travel to Solitude to play Newington in another relegation battle. The Ton are currently level on points with Dergview.

In the PIL, Bangor can take another step towards promotion with a win over Moyola Park (3.00pm) at their temporary home in Tobermore.