Warrenpoint-Glentoran and Portadown-Dungannon both called off after failing pitch inspections

Portadown's game with Dungannon Swifts is set for a second pitch inspection

Warrenpoint's game against Glentoran could be switched to The Oval

Warrenpoint Town's game with Glentoran and Dungannon Swifts' trip to Portadown have both been postponed after failing pitch inspections.

The wet overnight conditions rendered both Milltown and Shamrock Park unplayable, leading to both sets of officials postponing the fixtures and further adding to the schedule congestion.

Warrenpoint and Glentoran had explored potentially switching the game to The Oval to try and get it played today, however it was determined that the east Belfast venue was also unplayable.

That game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 23 at 7.45pm and will be played at Milltown.

Meanwhile, Portadown's game against Dungannon Swifts had originally passed its first inspection in the morning, however referee Christopher Morrison scheduled a second one, which did not yield the same result.

NIFL have moved quickly to rearrange that game as well, switching it to April 13.

Ballymena United's game against Crusaders, which was originally supposed to be played last night, will now be played at Seaview at 3pm this afternoon.