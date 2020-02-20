Warrenpoint goalkeeper Mark Byrne hit with three-month game ban and clubs fined

Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Mark Byrne has been banned from the game for the next three months.

His club was also fined £250 and Ballymena United £750 for spectator misconduct.

Byrne was charged with "bringing the game into disrepute" following the melee towards the end of the 2-1 Irish Cup loss to Ballymena United at Milltown on Saturday, February 1.

The 19-year-old left the pitch during the sixth-round tie and ended up fighting with Ballymena supporters, who also spilled onto the pitch as a result of the fracas behind the goal.

On Thursday the IFA handed down a six month ban, three of which are suspended for 18 months.

It had been expected Byrne was to receive a severe sanction as the unprecedented scenes represented one of the most serious incidents witnessed in the Irish League.

Warrenpoint chairman Connaire McGreevy claimed that Byrne was "physically assaulted" and the subject of "sectarian verbal abuse" before the clashes.

United, however, rejected the sectarian abuse allegation. The PSNI is investigating.

The longest suspension ever handed out by the Irish FA was to five Crewe United players, who were banned for 13 months and fined £400 in April 2017 for placing bets on their own game against Warrenpoint.

Byrne, who was red-carded over the incident, is serving a three-game ban for violent conduct.

His ban effectively means he will not play again until next season. Former Dungannon Swifts and Newry City goalkeeper Gareth Buchanan has been deputising in goal after joining Warrenpoint Town in January.

Both clubs have the right of appeal, which must be submitted in writing within four days of the decision.