Warrenpoint in danger of crashing out of NIFL pyramid after licence rejection appeal fails

Club’s future in major doubt after appeal against licence rejection by Irish FA fails

Warrenpoint Town are fearing a devastating drop out of the Northern Ireland Football League structure next season after losing their appeal against the Irish FA’s rejection of their licence application.

The south Down club’s future is uncertain after they were denied a Premiership or Championship licence.

Warrenpoint’s application was rejected because of a tax bill which has since been paid.

The appeal hearing resumed on Wednesday after being adjourned for a week but the IFA’s Licencing Appeal Committee said the “decision should remain unchanged”.

There is a real danger of the club’s meteoric rise through the divisions, which saw them claim three promotions in four seasons — from the Mid-Ulster League to the NIFL Premiership — between 2010 and 2013 being shattered.

Town could now find themselves starting again in the Mid-Ulster League.

Annagh United look set to replace Barry Gray’s side in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation Play-Off against Dungannon Swifts while Town, who finished second in the Championship behind Loughgall, have been denied an immediate return to the top flight.

Provisional dates of Tuesday, May 30 and Saturday, June 3 for the Premiership and Championship promotion/relegation PlayOffs have been pencilled in.

Clubs had been in limbo since Town’s appeal and with this outcome comes the threat of arbitration, sparking further delay and frustration. In response to the verdict, Warrenpoint said they were considering a further legal challenge. “Warrenpoint Town are extremely disappointed that the IFA Licencing Appeals Committee has stood resolute with the IFA Licencing Committee decision issued April 27 which declined our Domestic Club Licence,” read a statement.

Warrenpoint Town captain Fra McCaffrey — © INPHO/Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

“As a club, we feel the wider issues were not properly considered and a narrow restrictive view of the matters were only accepted. Our club is the heart of football in south Down. The public support has been immense and we greatly appreciate that. We now have a short window to prepare to take the decision for arbitration. The club will be making no further statement as we consult with our Senior Counsel and legal team on the matter.”

On the club licencing section of the Irish FA’s website, it says that “in 2019, NIFL (Northern Ireland Football League) made the decision to extend mandatory licencing to all clubs participating within its third tier, the Premier Intermediate League (PIL). This was implemented for the first time during the 2020-21 season for the award of licences for season 2021-22”.

In a document released by the Irish FA following the decision, it was stated that in the hearing Warrenpoint argued that there should have been leniency surrounding the deadline of March 31 as the club only discovered they had “outstanding liabilities” after this date.

The Appeals Committee added that the Licencing Committee “were of the opinion that this is not a sanction but is a consequence of not fulfilling the criteria”. It also stated: “This is a requirement that the licence applicant must prove that, as of March 31, 2023, it had no overdue payables to social/tax authorities (HMRC).

“The rules are clear and meant to be clear that they cannot be interpreted so as to prevent a different interpretation of the rules being made so that they are clear to all persons involved in the licencing process. The Licencing Appeal Committee would though like to state that they have taken into account all the mitigating circumstances of Warrenpoint Town Football Club. The Licencing Appeal Committee understood the circumstances of how they came to the position they were in. At no stage was the Licencing Appeal Committee wanting to penalise Warrenpoint Town Football Club, but the decision was a consequence of not fulfilling the criteria.

“The only issue was that Warrenpoint Town Football Club did not meet the criteria and therefore there was no other decision that could have been made.”

Point captain Fra McCaffrey stated on Twitter: “Brutal outcome today for the club @thepointfc so much hard work and dedication goes on in the background. Brutal for all playing staff from youth teams up to first team. Generally felt sick when the news came through, absolutely gutted.”

Town’s demise could be good news for the PIL’s basement club PSNI as, according to NIFL’s rulebook, Premier Intermediate League clubs must “conform with Championship Licence Criteria”. That means PSNI, who finished last in the PIL, could retain the League status that had been threatened by relegation from NIFL’s third tier.

If Point are removed from the League, Institute — who finished 11th in the Championship — ­ may be spared a Play-Off against PIL runners-up Ballymacash Rangers, while basement club Knockbreda escape relegation to the third tier.

Another potential victim of this saga is the summer transfer window, which is due to open in June. If this case drags into the summer months, it is possible the window will remain closed until the Play-Offs are completed.

In a club statement last week, Warrenpoint said the IFA’s decision to reject their licence application “centred on an outstanding liability to HMRC of which the club was unaware”.

It added this had been “settled in full within a matter of days”. The club had warned that “unless the decision is reversed, the effect on football in south Down would be catastrophic”.