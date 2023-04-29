Warrenpoint official resigns from Irish FA roles after governing body refused his club a licence

Connaire McGreevy will no longer represent NIFL at Council

Warrenpoint Town official Connaire McGreevy has resigned from his roles within the Irish FA after the governing body denied his club a licence to play under the NIFL banner next season.

McGreevy revealed his decision on Twitter today, saying that he made it “in good conscience”, slamming the IFA’s call on Thursday to reject Warrenpoint’s application for both a Promotion and Championship Licence as ‘unjust’.

Formerly a chairman at Warrenpoint, McGreevy remains an influential figure at Milltown and is also a high-ranking member of the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) who has also served on Irish FA committees.

McGreevy tweeted yesterday that the IFA should relinquish their responsibilities for the club game in Northern Ireland, branding the license decision ‘the most bizarre thing I’ve seen yet’, and now he has announced his resignation as a NIFL club representative to the Irish FA Council and various sub-committees.

He declared “This morning I resigned from my roles with the IFA” before referring to a statement.

It read: “For the past five years I have volunteered and represented senior football as a NIFL club representative to the Irish FA Council and various sub-committees.

“This morning I have tendered my resignation to NIFL from that role therefore resigning from Irish FA Council and committees.

“Warrenpoint Town FC were refused a Football Licence by the Irish FA on Thursday 27th April. That decision, in my view, is an unjust and bias one, and will have a devastating impact on my club. Not only will my club be impacted but club Association football’s reputation in South Down.

“While change could be achieved from within I feel now that what needs challenged is best without myself giving the privilege of cover of my participation.

“I have enjoyed trying to represent senior football on various IFA committees but in good conscience I cannot remain as a NIFL representative at the IFA.”

Unless the Milltown club can overturn the IFA’s decision on appeal, not only will the Championship runners-up be denied the right to play Dungannon Swifts in the promotion/relegation Play-Off, they are likely to be kicked out of the NI Football League – leaving the Point to join a regional intermediate league.

McGreevy tweeted yesterday: “It’s the most bizarre thing I’ve seen yet. Certainly one where the punishment doesn’t fit the ‘crime’. IFA should help and support clubs. That’s their remit. However, like the ground trouble, all they do is punish and fine. Club football would be best delivered without IFA.”

Businessman McGreevy – who stepped down as chairman of Warrenpoint in 2021 – is an experienced football official who helped the one-time Mid Ulster League side become a force within the Irish League.

The Irish FA opted not to comment on McGreevy’s tweet yesterday when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

With Warrenpoint’s appeal slated for Wednesday, May 10, the Association also remain tight-lipped on the reasons for denying Barry Gray’s team a licence.

McGreevy’s words echo that of NIFL chief executive Gerard Lawlor, who told Sunday Life Sport last month that the Irish FA’s disciplinary process is no longer fit for purpose.

NIFL boss Lawlor blasted IFA procedures relating to discipline, insisting “the system is broken”, and used the high-profile case that saw Linfield’s stadium ban for their fans causing trouble at The Oval downgraded to a £7,500 fine on appeal as an example.

“I believe the disciplinary situation in Northern Ireland is no longer fit for purpose. For me, the system is old and out of date,” declared Lawlor.

Going further, Lawlor revealed that he had proposed to the IFA that NIFL take over disciplinary matters on “spectator misconduct within the Irish League”, stating: “Sectarian singing, missiles, inappropriate banners and pitch encroachments should all be dealt with by NIFL and an independent body of NIFL. I think in some cases the fines and punishments handed out by the IFA are disproportionate. I don’t think they are having a big enough impact in the game.”