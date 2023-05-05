Warrenpoint Town denied licence over an ‘unpaid’ tax bill

Football

Warrenpoint Town Football Club has confirmed that it was denied a licence by the Irish FA due to an unpaid tax bill.

The Championship runners-up were due to play Dungannon Swifts in a two-legged Play-Off, only to be denied both a Promotion Licence and a Championship Licence by the Irish FA’s Licensing Department.

As a result, the Co Down club could be kicked-out of the NI Football League and forced to play in a regional intermediate division next season.

While the IFA remain tight-lipped on the reasons for denying Warrenpoint a licence, the Milltown club confirmed the decision centred on an ‘outstanding liability to HMRC of which the club was unaware’.

A club spokesperson continued: “It was settled in full within a matter of days after it had been brought to the club’s attention by the IFA. The decision to refuse the club’s application will be robustly challenged. Unless the decision is reversed, the effect on football in South Down will be catastrophic.”

The club — which has appointed Turley Legal to lead its appeal, scheduled for May 10 — also outlined their belief that the Licensing Committee is guilty of double standards.

The spokesperson said: “As a club we understand that the Licensing Committee have offered discretion to bigger and more established teams in the league, where the facts of the case were similar to our own.

“However, because we are a smaller regional club, it can’t help but feel like we are being treated differently. Our club currently relies on the efforts of our volunteers, and we don’t have the full-time support of employees dedicated to regulatory oversight like some of the bigger clubs will have.”