Warrenpoint Town ‘disappointed’ after licence appeal rejection leaves them locked out of NIFL

Warrenpoint Town say they are ‘disappointed’ and will consider their options after their appeal against the Irish FA’s decision to deny them a playing license for next season was rejected.

The club were denied a license for either the Premiership or Championship by the governing body over what the club insisted was initially an unpaid tax bill but which has now been paid.

However, after a hearing last Wednesday, which was adjourned for a week until Wednesday past, the verdict has been released today confirming that Warrenpoint’s appeal has been unsuccessful.

As it stands, because of this decision the Milltown club are due to drop out of the NIFL tree and into the intermediate leagues as they do not have the required license.

Although this decision appears to end the affair, Warrenpoint could yet go to a higher body in order to appeal the decision, with the club saying they will take time to assess their options.

"Warrenpoint Town are extremely disappointed that the IFA Licensing Appeals Committee has stood resolute with the IFA Licensing Committee decision issued 27th April which declined our Domestic Club Licence,” read the club’s statement.

"As a club, we feel the wider issues were not properly considered and a narrow restrictive view of the matters were only accepted.

“Our club is the heart of football in South Down. The public support has been immense and we greatly appreciate that. We now have a shortwindow to prepare to take the decision for arbitration.

“The club will be making no further statement as we consult with our Senior Counsel and legal team on the matter.”

The former Premiership side had finished second in the Lough 41 Championship and were due to be involved in a promotion/relegation Play-Off with Dungannon Swifts for a place in next season’s top flight.

However, because of the ruling their place will now be taken by third-placed Annagh United, while Championship bottom side Knockbreda will go into the Championship’s promotion/relegation Play-Off as opposed to 11th-placed Institute.

The first leg of the Play-Off ties are due to be May 30, however that could yet be delayed further depending on whether Warrenpoint opt to pursue the matter even further.