Warrenpoint Town fighting to get ‘common sense’ solution in licence row, insists boss Barry Gray

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray hopes that the club’s legal team ‘can deliver some level of common sense’ after the Irish FA denied the Co Down club a licence.

Last week, the Irish FA Licensing Committee announced that the Lough 41 Championship runners-up had not received either a Promotion or a Championship Licence.

While the reasons for the decision have not been divulged, it’s possible that Warrenpoint will not only be denied a place in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off but also entirely kicked-out of the NI Football League.

NIFL confirmed that the first leg of the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off has been delayed until Tuesday, May 30 with the second leg pencilled in for Saturday, June 3 to allow time for Warrenpoint’s appeal which is due to be heard on Wednesday, May 10.

Warrenpoint are due to play Dungannon Swifts in the Play-Off, with the Championship’s third-placed club Annagh United waiting in the wings should the Point’s appeal fail.

Gray told the Newry Reporter: “There was no notion to us that it was any other way than just a formality.

“It’s a massive technicality that we would expect the licensing committee to use their discretion to overcome.

“Obviously we’re not happy. It’s been a big blow for us. But it’s with our legal representatives to try and fight as hard as they can to try and deliver some level of common sense.

“It has a knock-on right across. It impacts Premiership, it impacts the Championship. It impacts Premier Intermediate, it impacts us and Annagh United. So, it’s a really disappointing situation.”

Meanwhile, NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has conceded that the situation is likely to drag on for several weeks.

He said: “We as an organisation find ourselves caught up in a situation that we have no control over or involvement in.

“We envisage this situation will continue for a number of weeks and it will have an impact on the League at all levels, so we have worked to provide a provisional clear pathway for clubs to complete their seasons. It is imperative we continue to engage and communicate with member clubs as best we can.

“I have total sympathy with all sides in a very unfortunate situation, and we will continue to support where possible and hopefully the correct outcome will emerge at the end of the process.”

The Promotion/Relegation Play-Off between the Championship and Premier Intermediate League has also been delayed until May 30 and June 3.

Institute — who finished 11th in the Championship — are due to play PIL runners-up Ballymacash Rangers in a two-legged Play-Off, with basement club Knockbreda set to be relegated to the third-tier.

However, if Point are removed from the League, Stute may be spared a play-off with Breda given a second chance to save their Championship status. PSNI — who are due to be relegated out of the league after finishing last in the PIL — will also keep a keen eye on proceedings.