Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Conor Mitchell out to banish old ghosts and spring an Irish Cup upset on Linfield

Chris Johns is one of the best goalkeepers in the Irish League

Conor Mitchell’s most painful Irish Cup memory came against Linfield so he’s hoping to serve up some revenge in today’s fifth round clash at Windsor Park.

The Warrenpoint Town stopper was between the sticks for Larne when the Blues won the 2021 Final 2-1.

It was an outcome in front of 1,000 fans at Mourneview Park during the pandemic that extended the Invermen’s wait for that elusive first Irish Cup.

Mitchell has worked in the Windsor Park environment, and he knows all about their relentless pursuit of success, but he’s hoping the Championship side can cause a major upset this afternoon.

“Playing in the Final for Larne against Linfield is my biggest Irish Cup memory,” says the former Burnley man.

“It was a strange season, I hadn’t really played until April and then Conor Devlin got injured and I played the last chunk of games including the Irish Cup run.

“The bitterness was losing it to Linfield and not getting it over the line.

“We are under no illusions it will be a tough test, we are going up against the best team in the country on their own patch but we should relish the test and meet it head-on.

“You want to play against the best players and pit your wits against them, it’s a great game for us.

“I had five or six months on loan at Linfield from Burnley and didn’t play the games I would have liked, as Gareth Deane had a really good spell and was on top of his game.

“I’ve no complaints about it, it was a good set of lads and David Healy was really good with me. Sometimes when you’re out of the team you don’t always have a great relationship with the manager, but I have the utmost respect for him and I enjoyed my time there.

“This game is a break from the league and there’s no expectation on us to win the game.

“We will not shy away from the challenge. We have belief in our group, and while giving Linfield respect, we know what we are capable of and we caused them some problems last season. That gives us belief.

“Linfield did lose to Queen’s before in the Cup and you would expect a shock result somewhere, it always springs a surprise. The beauty of the Cup is whoever steps up on the day and gets their reward.”

Chris Johns is one of the best goalkeepers in the Irish League

Mitchell has huge respect for Blues number one Chris Johns, his former team-mate at youth international level.

“I played in Northern Ireland underage teams with Chris and for me he is probably the best goalkeeper in the league,” he added.

“A lot of people underestimate how tough it is to come into Linfield and perform because it’s the biggest club in the country, and there is an expectation and pressure to play well.

“Chris has really come into his own at Linfield and fair play to him, he’s a good pro and a good lad. He’s the top keeper in the league and I’ve a lot of respect for him.”

Mitchell, who was at Burnley from the ages of 16 to 23, has been able to take off a face mask he had to wear after fracturing a cheekbone and eye socket.

“The surgeon said I could come back with a mask after seven weeks and it wasn’t the most comfortable thing but I needed it for protection,” he adds.

“Alan O’Sullivan’s head got in the way of me and I was in agony. There were four fractures which required an operation.

​“I’m loving it at Warrenpoint, it’s a great club with great people.

“Last season was tough with relegation and we just weren’t good enough over the course of the season.

“Hopefully we can right the wrongs of last season and get the club promoted again, it will take a strong second half of the season to do that.”