Warrenpoint Town official Connaire McGreevy insists the Irish FA should not govern the club game

Warrenpoint Town Director Connaire McGreevy posted on Twitter that 'Club football would be best delivered without (the) IFA'

Warrenpoint Town official Connaire McGreevy believes the Irish Football Association should relinquish their responsibilities for the club game in Northern Ireland.

McGreevy, a high-ranking member of the Northern Ireland Football League who has also served on Irish FA committees, has been left outraged after the governing body denied his club a licence to play under the NIFL banner next season, and branded the decision ‘the most bizarre thing I’ve seen yet’.

On Thursday, the IFA’s Licensing Committee confirmed that they had rejected Warrenpoint’s application for both a Promotion and Championship Licence.

Unless the Milltown club can overturn the IFA’s decision on appeal, not only will the Championship runners-up be denied the right to play Dungannon Swifts in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off, they are likely to be kicked out of the NI Football League – leaving the Point to join a regional intermediate league.

McGreevy tweeted yesterday: “It’s the most bizarre thing I’ve seen yet. Certainly one where the punishment doesn’t fit the ‘crime’. IFA should help and support clubs. That’s their remit. However, like the ground trouble, all they do is punish and fine. Club football would be best delivered without IFA.”

Businessman McGreevy – who stepped down as Chair of Warrenpoint in 2021 but remains closely connected to the club – is an experienced football official who helped the one-time Mid Ulster League side become a force within Irish League football.

The Irish FA opted not to comment on McGreevy’s Tweet when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

With Warrenpoint’s appeal slated for Wednesday, May 10, the Association also remain tight-lipped on the reasons for denying Barry Gray’s team a licence.

McGreevy’s words echo that of NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor, who told Sunday Life Sport last month that the Irish FA’s disciplinary process is no longer fit for purpose.

NIFL boss Lawlor blasted IFA procedures relating to discipline, insisting “the system is broken”, and used the high-profile case that saw Linfield’s stadium ban for their fans causing trouble at The Oval downgraded to a £7,500 fine on appeal as an example.

“I believe the disciplinary situation in Northern Ireland is no longer fit for purpose. For me, the system is old and out of date,” declared Lawlor.

Going further, Lawlor revealed that he had proposed to the IFA that NIFL take over disciplinary matters on “spectator misconduct within the Irish League”, stating: “Sectarian singing, missiles, inappropriate banners and pitch encroachments should all be dealt with by NIFL and an independent body of NIFL. I think in some cases the fines and punishments handed out by the IFA are disproportionate. I don’t think they are having a big enough impact in the game.”