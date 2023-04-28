Warrenpoint Town prepare for lengthy legal fight against expulsion from NIFL

Lough 41 Championship

The Irish Football Association remains tight-lipped on the reasons for denying Warrenpoint Town both a Promotion and Championship Licence.

The decision will have catastrophic consequences for the Championship side, who are expected to be dumped out of the NI Football League.

It will entirely undo the club’s meteoric rise through the divisions, which saw them claim three promotions in four seasons — from the Mid-Ulster League to the NIFL Premiership — between 2010 and 2013.

In a statement, the Irish FA’s Club Licensing department explained they could not divulge the reasons for the decision until Warrenpoint’s appeal was heard next month.

It read: “The committee was unanimous in its decision to refuse licences to Warrenpoint Town FC.

“The club has been advised of the specific reasons for the licence refusals. Given that the club has a right to appeal, the committee is unable to comment any further at this time.

“All clubs who have been refused a licence have the right of appeal, in line with 3.2.7 of the Club Licensing manual(s) with any such appeals tentatively scheduled for 10 May 2023.”

The County Down outfit have announced their intention to appeal, while the Belfast Telegraph understands that the Point — who have appointed a barrister — are prepared to fight the Irish FA all the way.

A club statement read: “Warrenpoint Town FC can confirm that we have received notification via email from the Irish Football Association licensing committee today that our application for Promotion License/Championship Club License has been refused.

“We have appointed legal representation on our behalf and fully intend to appeal the decision by the Irish Football Association. As a club, we will make no further comments at this stage under the advice of our legal team.”

Introduced in 2008, Club Licencing is a set of criteria that clubs must fulfil in order to be eligible to participate in various competitions.

Licencing examines various aspects of a club’s infrastructure, including playing facilities and financial health.

Championship runners-up Warrenpoint were denied a Promotion Licence, which means next week’s planned Play-Off for a spot in the Premiership with Dungannon Swifts has been postponed.

More alarmingly, Barry Gray’s men were also denied a Championship Licence. This means they will be relegated out of the Championship and most likely denied a place in the Premier Intermediate League.

This would force the club to apply to join one of Northern Ireland’s four regional intermediate leagues, with their old stomping ground of the Mid-Ulster Football League their most likely destination.

Should Warrenpoint fail in their attempts to overturn the decision, their place in the Play-Off would pass down to the Championship’s third-placed club Annagh United, who would play next season’s Premiership ‘home’ games at the Coleraine Showgrounds should they defeat Dungannon over two legs.

Portadown-based Annagh will still feature in the Play-Off should Dundela pip them to third spot tomorrow, as the Belfast club did not acquire a Promotion Licence.

The Warrenpoint case will also have huge ramifications at the other end of the Lough 41 Championship. With one game left to play, Institute are two points clear of basement side Knockbreda.

It was expected that the 11th placed team would drop into a Play-Off with the runners-up in the Premier Intermediate League — likely to be Ballymacash Rangers — with 12th automatically relegated.

However, if the Warrenpoint ruling stands, 11th spot will be spared while the bottom side will play the PIL runners-up in a two-legged showdown.

The likelihood is that three clubs will be forced to wait around for much of the summer while the Warrenpoint case is heard.

Town’s demise may also be good news for the PIL’s basement club PSNI as, according to NIFL’s rulebook, Premier Intermediate League clubs must “conform with Championship Licence Criteria”.

That means PSNI could retain the League status that had been threatened by relegation from NIFL’s third tier.

This saga should have no bearing on the nine clubs seeking to join the PIL from the regional intermediate leagues as the 12th spot in the division would remain up for grabs.

Applicants include Amateur League leaders Comber Rec and their title rivals Rathfriland Rangers, plus Ballymena and Provincial League teams Belfast Celtic, Coagh United and St James’ Swifts, Mid Ulster League hopefuls Crewe United and Oxford Sunnyside as well as NI Intermediate League teams Maiden City and Strabane Athletic.

Another potential victim of this saga is the summer transfer window, which is due to open in June. If this case drags into the summer months, it is possible the window will remain closed until the Play-Offs are completed.