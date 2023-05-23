Warrenpoint Town set to drop into PIL as Co Down club opt against arbitration

In a dramatic turn of events, Warrenpoint Town have abandoned their attempt to overturn the Irish FA Licencing Committee’s decision to deny the club both a Promotion Licence and a Championship Licence — opting not to pursue arbitration.

However, the Belfast Telegraph understands this does not mean the Championship runners-up will be relegated out of the Northern Ireland Football League and into regional football, as predicted.

Instead, NIFL may offer the County Down club a position in its third tier — the Premier Intermediate League. NIFL have called a PIL meeting for tonight to discuss the way forward.

Warrenpoint were set to face Dungannon Swifts in the Promotion/Relegation Play-Off for a place in the Premiership after finishing second in the Championship, only to be denied a licence due to an unpaid tax bill estimated to be around the £14k mark.

The club’s appeal against that decision was rejected by the Irish FA’s Licencing Appeals Committee last week, leaving Warrenpoint officials fearing for the future of the club.

In a statement last night, the club said: “Warrenpoint Town Football Club have continued to engage with our legal team over the last four days. In parallel with that, we have held meetings with the Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association.

“The licence argument could continue for another four to six weeks by taking it to arbitration and beyond as per the Articles of Association within the IFA. However, while considering the wider impact on club football in general across our league and the transfer window, our club’s future, and our South Down community, we have agreed to not pursue arbitration.

“The cost for all parties to pursue that pathway is best spent on football teams rather than legal teams. Over the next few days, we will continue the dialogue with our football family in NIFL and our Governing Association partners at the IFA.”

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray

The statement added: “We remain confident that through this approach, the bright future of Warrenpoint Town Football Club can be agreed. We aim to continue to build Association Football in the south Down area, providing a community-based club and a pathway for young people.”

Warrenpoint’s call to accept the Irish FA’s original decision to deny the club a licence will come as a huge relief to NIFL officials and the other clubs unwittingly caught up in the saga — Dungannon, Annagh United, Institute, Knockbreda and Ballymacash Rangers — who can now make plans for the future.

If Town had opted to take their case to independent arbitration there was a danger the start to the 2023-24 season — including the opening of the transfer window — could be delayed.

As such, Dungannon can now look forward to playing the Championship’s third-placed Annagh in the two-legged Promotion/Relegation Play-Off. The first leg will be played at the BMG Arena on Tuesday (7.45pm, May 30) with the second leg at Stangmore Park two days later (7.45pm, June 1).

Also, PIL runners-up Ballymacash now know they will take on basement side Knockbreda in a Play-Off for the final spot in the Championship. Institute — who finished 11th in the second tier — will retain their place in the Championship without the need for a Play-Off.

The first leg will see Breda travel to the Bluebell on Tuesday (7.45pm) with the second leg at Breda Park on Saturday June 3pm, with kick-off at 1pm.

PSNI FC will keep a keen eye on proceedings. The Police side were due to be relegated out of league football following a last-placed finish in this year’s third tier, however the club that has been Irish League members since 1975, are yet to strike an agreement with a regional intermediate league for next season, with security factors a concern.

It’s possible that both Warrenpoint and PSNI will play in the PIL next term, with the 12-team division expanded to either 13 or 14 teams.

The expansion would allow room for at least one regional champion to be promoted into the PIL. Amateur League Premier Division winners Rathfriland Rangers are one of a handful of teams keen to join NIFL.

It’s also expected that PIL clubs will not compete in regional intermediate cup competitions next season - Steel and Sons Cup, Bob Radcliffe Cup, Craig Memorial Cup – although the third-tier teams will still compete in both the Irish Cup and the Intermediate Cup.

Meanwhile, former Northern Ireland international Michael O’Connor will leave Glenavon when his playing contract expires and join Newry City as assistant to the club’s new manager Gary Boyle.

In London, Northern Ireland Under-21 international Kofi Balmer’s dream of winning a European trophy was dashed.

His Crystal Palace Under-21 team lost 3-1 to PSV in the Final of the Premier League International Cup at Selhurst Park.