Warrenpoint will embrace Premier Intermediate League challenges, says Barry Gray

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray believes the club can rediscover its identity in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League.

In April, Gray’s men were preparing to play Dungannon Swifts in the Premiership Promotion Play-Off after a second-placed finish in the Championship, when the Irish FA denied them both a Promotion and a Championship Licence for failing to file a tax return in time.

After weeks of appeals, debate and deliberations, the County Down outfit were eventually demoted one division into the newly expanded 14-team PIL. It was a controversial move, with some calling for the Point to be kicked out of the NI Football League structure entirely.

Tomorrow, the Milltown men start life in the third tier with a game against minnows Moyola Park.

Gray said: “Let’s be honest, this league isn’t where we want to be. Losing our place in the Championship was a painful experience.

“But it’s also a damn sight better than where we could have been. And there’s a lot of people within football who will say we shouldn’t even be in the PIL — and maybe they’re right. I honestly don’t know.

“What I do know is there’s no point dwelling on it. We must move forward.

“This is now a rebuild job. I know there’s people who expect us to walk the league, but it won’t be like that. We’re taking this an opportunity to start from the ground up.”

And Gray is no stranger to building a football club. The ambitious businessman-turned-football manager steered Warrenpoint from the Mid Ulster League to the Premiership, with three promotions between 2010 and 2013.

When faced with the prospect of doing it all again, Gray confessed he considered walking away from football.

He explained: “I’ve managed Warrenpoint 15 of the last 17 years. And my role as manager of this club is slightly different to every other manager in the Irish League, given my involvement in the business side of the club.

“So I did think to myself, ‘do I have the energy to rebuild this again?’

“But at times like this, a club needs people with the club’s best interests at heart now more than ever. I think stability is a big thing and keeping key people in position was important to keeping the club on the road.”

Gray also hopes time in the intermediate game may help the club rediscover the drive that saw them climb the divisions in the first place.

He said: “When I look back on the last few years, I think we may have got carried away with ourselves.

“When we were in the Premiership, we got caught up in fighting to stay in the division every week. And when we were relegated into the Championship, too many people at the club thought our promotion back to the top flight would be a formality.

“Loughgall showed us that wasn’t the case. We need to be careful not to make the same mistake in the PIL. Now we’re in the PIL, we have the chance to rebuild our identity. We’re no stranger to playing in this league and these cup competitions. We need to find a way to enjoy it and forget about how things ended last year. It’s time to put smiles back on faces.”

Elsewhere tomorrow, Rathfriland host Queen’s in the club’s league debut, while fellow new boys Coagh go to Portstewart. Armagh host Tobermore, Limavady United welcome Banbridge, PSNI play Dollingstown and Distillery face Ballymacash in the Lisburn derby.

In the Playr-Fit Championship tonight, Bangor travel to Portadown and Ards host Harland & Wolff Welders.