Warrenpoint's Andy Coleman considers quitting over coronavirus risk to family as calls mount for Irish League halt

Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Andy Coleman says he won't see out the season unless changes are made to the Irish League's coronavirus protocols.

An Irish League footballer says he is considering leaving the game if regular Covid testing is not initiated, as he joins a growing chorus of calls for the Danske Bank Premiership season to be brought to a temporary halt.

Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Andy Coleman has so far played on through the pandemic but, as cases continue to rise while Stormont refuses to stop the top tier of local football, he says he now has a decision to make with respect to his family, including a newborn baby.

Under the latest Northern Ireland Executive restrictions issued on Tuesday evening, there is no change to the provision of elite sport, which includes the top division of local football.

That means that Premiership matches are due to continue as planned.

However, unlike England and Scotland's top tiers of the game, there is currently no regular testing of those involved.

Instead, Irish League players and staff are no different to members of the public, in that they will only receive a Covid-19 test on request.

Nonetheless, they are still asked to take part in training and matches, complete with sharing changing rooms at certain grounds - all activities which are banned outside the country's top tier.

Coleraine attacker Jamie Glackin kicked off the discussion on social media, urging fans to "think of the players before anything" and added that "things need to be put into perspective".

To that end, there have been 12,487 positive tests across Northern Ireland over the past seven days as the impact of the new strain of the virus, combined with the loosening of restrictions over Christmas, is felt.

Larne FC owner Kenny Bruce said the league now "must be called off", a call echoed by Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O'Neill, who suggested a two-week pre-season after the current restrictions are due to end on February 6 followed by concluding a 22-game Premiership season.

Former Irish League players Darren Henderson and Shane McCabe added their voices, branding the continuation of the season a "joke" and "complete madness" respectively.

McCabe warned that he feels it is "only a matter of time before a case turns bad within the league" and it's that thought that haunts the mind of Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Andy Coleman.

His wife has asthma and the couple have a newborn baby so he says the fear of bringing any infection back to his home is weighing increasingly heavily on his mind.

"It's giving me a decision to make in the next few weeks," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I'm 35 and I'm putting my family at risk. I don't know where everybody else has been during the week and I'd never forgive myself if anything happened, I really wouldn't.

"What's the point in my wife sitting in the house and not going anywhere if I'm going out to football three times a week and mingling with boys from all over Ireland?

"If the cases keep going the way they are and there's no testing, there's not a chance I will finish this season as an Irish League player. Not a chance. Why would I put my wife and newborn at risk to go and earn a couple of hundred pounds a month?"

Coleman estimates as many as 90% of the league's players share his desire for regular testing to be implemented, in order to at least give more 'peace of mind'.

"All we get is a temperature test on the way in (to the ground)," he said, pointing out that he has not been given a single coronavirus swab test since the season began in October.

"At Warrenpoint, we have 15 players coming up from the south and it's through no fault of their own. They're coming up to earn their wage and Warrenpoint are doing everything that's being asked of them.

"But there are 5,000 cases in the south and nearly 2,000 a day up here as well.

"I'm a big believer that everything should be shut down for four to six weeks while they roll out the vaccine to the vulnerable.

"Then we need to get even one test a week, which is something the clubs, especially the likes of Warrenpoint, couldn't afford themselves. They need to the IFA or the league to step in."

In order to call the league to a halt, in the absence of Stormont intervention, the clubs could form a consensus themselves through their collective body at the NI Football League or the Irish FA could step in.

A NIFL spokesperson said that the league's current Covid-19 case policy is "reactive" to positive tests rather than "pre-emptive" but that there are conversations ongoing with clubs regarding the next steps, a point reiterated by the Irish FA.

It is understood that part of the reasoning behind opting not to test players and staff so far, as well as the cost factor involved, is the lack of control compared to professional leagues in England and Scotland.

Players could be tested on Thursday before a match on a Saturday but could then return to their normal place of work on the Friday and risk picking up the virus.