Warrenpoint’s licencing hearing adjourned for a week as NIFL clubs left in limbo

Warrenpoint Town will have to wait at least another week to discover whether their appeal against not being given a playing licence for next season is successful.

The Lough 41 Championship club had their appeal hearing tonight, however the outcome of that will not be discovered for a while after the Licencing Appeals Committee adjourned until May 17.

Warrenpoint is appealing the Irish FA’s decision to deny them a playing licence for any NIFL-affiliated League next season due to an ‘outstanding liability to HMRC of which the club was unaware’.

Should their appeal be unsuccessful and they were still not granted a licence, it would mean that the club would have to drop out of the top three tiers and into a regional intermediate division next season.

In a statement to Belfast Telegraph Sport last week, a club spokesperson explained: “(The outstanding tax bill) was settled in full within a matter of days after it had been brought to the club’s attention by the IFA.

"The decision to refuse the club’s application will be robustly challenged. Unless the decision is reversed, the effect on football in South Down will be catastrophic.”

The club also outlined their belief that the Licensing Committee is guilty of double standards.

The spokesperson continued: “As a club we understand that the Licensing Committee have offered discretion to bigger and more established teams in the league, where the facts of the case were similar to our own.

“However, because we are a smaller regional club, it can’t help but feel like we are being treated differently. Our club currently relies on the efforts of our volunteers, and we don’t have the full-time support of employees dedicated to regulatory oversight like some of the bigger clubs will have.”

It is unclear whether this will lead to a further delay to the promotion/relegation Play-Off in the Danske Bank Premiership, the first leg of which is due to be played on May 30, however it does leave several clubs in limbo regarding their own status for next season.

While Dungannon Swifts know they will have a Play-Off to contest, Annagh United are waiting in the wings indefinitely to discover whether they will be required as the opposition should Warrenpoint be unsuccessful in their appeal.

Similarly, in the Championship, at present it is Institute who are due to be involved in the promotion/relegation Play-Off, however they could be automatically safe if the appeal is rejected and instead Knockbreda – who, as it stands, have been relegated after finishing bottom – would get a reprieve.

And in the Premier Intermediate League, PSNI could avoid being relegated as well due to Warrenpoint’s inability to acquire a licence, although they will have to wait for the appeals process to run its course before having that confirmed.