Watch: Ballymena's Jonny Addis scores from his own half on anniversary of Beckham's famous goal against Wimbledon

Another Irish League Saturday, another contender for goal of the season.

On the opening day of the campaign last weekend, Linfield's Jordan Stewart and Larne midfielder Mark Randall both netted from range, Randall's strike from the edge of the centre-circle.

You would have been fair to assume that would have been a good bet for longest-range goal of the season.

But just seven days later, it's been beaten.

It's 23 years to the day since David Beckham netted from inside his own half against Wimbledon and in the a fitting tribute, Ballymena United centre-half Jonny Addis has done the same against Larne.

Have a look:

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

How does it compare to Beckham's famous strike?

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Have your say: