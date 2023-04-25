Watch: Brendan Rodgers sends Crumlin Star message of support ahead of Intermediate Cup Final

When Crumlin Star take to the Windsor Park pitch tonight, they will do so with the support of former Premier League manager Brendan Rodgers ringing in their ears.

Ahead of their Intermediate Cup Final against St Oliver Plunkett at the National Stadium tonight, the ex-Celtic, Liverpool and Leicester City boss took the time to wish them the best for the clash.

Rodgers has plenty of big game experience having led Celtic to back-to-back trebles as well as taking Leicester to FA Cup glory in 2021 and passed on his wisdom to the Crumlin Star team.

The Ardoyne side are in the midst of going for a potential quadruple having already lifted the Border Cup, while they are in the Semi-Finals of the Clarence Cup and gunning for the Premier Division title.

However, they will have to guard against complacency when they take on the plucky Plunkett underdogs, and the hope is that Rodgers’ words of motivation will spur them on to success.

"This is a message for everyone involved – players and staff – from Crumlin Star taking part in the Final tonight at Windsor Park. I want to take this opportunity to wish you all the very, very best,” he said.

"My experience with Finals is that you have to play them with as much emotion as you can but also stay as calm as you can. I’m pretty sure if you do that, you’ll have a great day.

"I wish you all the very, very best and I’ll be keeping an eye out for the score. Good luck!”