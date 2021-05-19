Watch: Controversial penalty that sparked Irish Cup drama as Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey sent off

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey is sent off during his side's shoot-out defeat to Larne. Pic: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

It was the moment on which all of the debate and post-match discussion surrounded after Tuesday’s Irish Cup semi-finals.

Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off by referee Shane Andrews during the penalty shoot-out between his side and Larne.

The former Glenavon stopper was given his marching orders after being adjudged to have moved off the goal-line on three separate occasions during the spot-kicks.

The drama began over Larne’s fifth penalty as Tuffey stopped Andrew Mitchell’s shot before being adjudged to have move off the goal-line when the penalty was struck. A retake was ordered, duly dispatched by Mitchell, and Tuffey warned.

In line with the International Football Association Board’s Laws of the Game – specifically Law 14 – Tuffey was then issued with a yellow card for each of his next two alleged offences.

Both of those came when Tuffey twice saved from Larne’s sixth taker, Josh Robinson, with the general feeling being that the second of those, which resulted in Tuffey’s second yellow, was the most marginal call.

Crucially, Robinson scored his third attempt past makeshift goalkeeper BJ Burns and Larne went on to win in sudden death.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter argued that Tuffey had, in his view, been on the line on two of the three occasions while the Irish FA’s Head of Refereeing Trevor Moutray defended the officials’ decision as being correct in respect to the law.

Some also pointed to Crusaders’ final penalty, which Gary Thompson crashed off the crossbar, claiming Larne’s Conor Mitchell had also strayed off his line. However, because the goalkeeper hadn’t actually made a save, a retake would only be ordered if his offence ‘clearly impacted on the kicker’.

Have a look at Tuffey’s second yellow card offence and see what you think: