Watch: Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey sent off for ‘moment of madness’ clash with team-mate Bobby Burns

Aaron McCarey was sent off for what was branded a 'moment of madness'. Pic: INPHO/Philip Magowan

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has been sent off for raising a hand to his team-mate Bobby Burns during the draw with Coleraine at The Oval.

The shot-stopper had just conceded a leveller as Cathair Friel made the scores 2-2 after a surging run forward from Lyndon Kane.

Once the ball hit the net, McCarey rushed towards Burns, who had lost the ball on the halfway-line, and raised his hand to the midfielder, with Burns dropping to the ground and team-mates rushing in.

"It's madness from the goalkeeper," said BBC co-commentator Paul Leeman. “He maybe has a problem with Bobby Burns' involvement in the build-up to that goal but you just can't do that. It's crazy. I saw it when it happened but I actually couldn't believe it. I've never seen anything like it, certainly in our league.

"The reaction of the Glentoran players said it all.

"I was just in shock when I saw it happening. His fellow players were stunned. Anyone who was in the crowd and saw it will have been stunned. The referee has got no choice but to (send him off). It’s just a moment of madness from an experienced goalkeeper.

"I can’t understand how he could be so incensed at one of his team-mates. The Glentoran changing room will be an interesting place after this game.

"This will be seen everywhere around the world tonight.”

BBC commentator Thomas Kane added: "It's straight in front of the assistant referee and it also appears then as if one of the Glentoran players throws the ball against McCarey. It's an absolute moment of madness.

"There’s only one thing people are going to be talking about, not just locally, but nationally.”

Conor McKendry had given Coleraine a 15th minute lead but two Jay Donnelly goals had turned the game on its header before that Friel leveller sparked the remarkable scenes.

In a post match interview, Glentoran boss Mick McDermott said McCarey had admitted his mistake.

“I didn’t see it at all,” he said of the incident, adding that he would take time to have a closer look at the match footage.

"I’ll have a look at it, but look Aaron held his hands up in the dressing room and said it shouldn’t have happened.”

He added: “There’s no falling out here amongst players, we’ve got a close knit group here so he’s gutted, Bobby’s gutted, everybody’s gutted but look that was the incident after the goal.

"I have to look at the objective part of how the goal was conceded. It was a really poor goal to concede especially when we worked so hard to get back from 1-0 down."

Many fans on Twitter were less understanding and accused the manager of avoiding the elephant in the room.

One man said: “What sort of joke response is that....’ I will look to see how the goal was conceeded’...sweep it under the carpet.”

Another commented: “Every other club in the league must be having a good laugh at us now.”