Watch: More Crusaders penalty controversy as goal denied despite ball crossing line to put Cliftonville through in European play-offs

Paddy McLaughlin, Stephen Baxter, Tiernan Lynch and Gary Hamilton are all hoping to lead their sides into Europe.

Cliftonville face Crusaders in the Europa League play-off semi-finals while Larne take on Glenavon.

There was more huge penalty controversy involving Crusaders in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off semi-final at Solitude on Tuesday evening.

Cliftonville went through 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw as Michael Ruddy's penalty was adjudged NOT to have crossed the line after the first nine had all been scored.

However, video replays showed the ball clearly had bounced over the goal-line after rattling down off the crossbar.

The stakes could scarcely be higher as the winner of Saturday's play-off final will go into the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs, pocketing a minimum of €250k (£215k) prize money.

It comes just a couple of weeks after the club felt hard-done-by in a penalty defeat in the Irish Cup semi-final, when Crusaders goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey was sent off for coming off his line three times during the shoot-out. Larne went on to win but were beaten by Linfield in the final.

Crusaders' appeal over the Irish Cup incident was later turned down by the Irish FA.

In Tuesday evening's other play-off semi-final, Larne edged Glenavon 2-1 thanks to Marty Donnelly's injury-time goal.

Danny Purkis gave the visitors the lead early on, forcing a dangerous corner over the line but it only lasted three minutes as David McDaid converted his 13th league goal of the season after Ronan Hale had put Marty Donnelly's half-cleared corner back into the danger area.

It looked for all the world like it was going to extra-time until Donnelly curled a pearler in off the post from Conor McKendry's square-ball.

They will host the play-off final at Inver Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm), with Cliftonville sent through at Solitude on the referee's whistle.

Here's the evening's action as it happened: