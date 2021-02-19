Waterlogged pitch sees Crusaders' trip to Ballymena the latest Irish League game to be called off

Crusaders' trip to Ballymena United has been called off

Ballymena United and Crusaders' Danske Bank Premiership clash has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The game was due to be played tonight, however, after a pitch inspection, the referee called the match off because of the unplayable surface.

A new date for the rescheduled game will be confirmed in due course.

The postponement has added yet another game that needs to be rescheduled to an already packed fixture list due to Covid-19 and weather-related cancellations.

Meanwhile, Warrenpoint Town's clash with Glentoran will be subject to a pitch inspection at 10.30am on Saturday morning ahead of the scheduled 3pm kick-off.