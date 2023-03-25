Waterlogged pitch sees Irish League clash between Ballymena and Glenavon called off

Ballymena United’s Danske Bank Premiership clash against Glenavon has been postponed after the playing surface at the Showgrounds failed a late pitch inspection.

After a deluge of late morning rain in Ballymena, the pitch was deemed unplayable by a 12:45pm inspection, leading the game to be called off.

The three other games in the Premiership – leaders Larne travel to Coleraine, Carrick Rangers are at Crusaders and Newry City host Cliftonville – are still going ahead as planned.