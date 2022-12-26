We can’t drop our guard as the wins start piling up, insists Dungannon Swifts star James Knowles after imposing victory over Newry City

Dungannon Swifts 2 Newry City 0

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels has seen his side pick up the form in recent weeks

James Knowles believes Dungannon Swifts must build on their promising end to 2022.

They made it three home wins in a row after beating Newry yesterday in their last match of the calendar year.

Knowles was on the scoresheet with a terrific free-kick in a 2-0 victory.

While the Swifts stay second from bottom, this result, combined with recent victories over Glenavon and Carrick Rangers, has bolstered their points tally.

With a pivotal game against basement team Portadown next up on January 2, Knowles admits they need to continue their improving form into 2023.

“The manager has said that it is very important that we go and back it up and get consistency into our play,” he insisted.

“Portadown will be a huge, huge game for us.

“We need to get ourselves out of the position we are in. We believe we are a better team than the table is showing and I hope we can do that.”

The Swifts made a quick start with a shot from Rhyss Campbell and then a deflected Michael O’Connor effort rattling the woodwork.

They took a 28th-minute lead through an unlikely source, with Ethan McGee on target.

A long free-kick was cut out by Newry defender Noel Healy, but Campbell won back possession and played in McGee, who drove a low shot into the far corner.

The Stangmore Park outfit’s second came in the 66th minute.

After a free-kick was awarded 25 yards out from goal, Knowles stepped up to curl a wonderful effort over the wall and past the goalkeeper.

DUNGANNON: Dunne, McGee, Animasahun, Breen, J Scott, Knowles, Bruna (S Scott, 79), Walsh (Cushnie, 79), Campbell (Smith, 84), McCready (Gallagher, 84), O’Connor (Mayse, 62).

Subs not used: McGinty, Nelson.

NEWRY: Maguire, McGivern, Moan, N Healy, Rocks, Martin, Clarke (B Healy, 68), McGovern, Lockhart (Teelan, 57), Forde, Hughes (Carville, 68).

Subs not used: Brady, Donnelly, McCaul, Montgomery.

Referee: Declan Hassan

Match rating: 7/10