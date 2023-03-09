We can’t let Glenavon frustrate us again, says Glentoran boss Rodney McAree

It was a return to winning ways — and goalscoring form — for Glentoran at Carrick Rangers on Tuesday and boss Rodney McAree is hoping for a quick follow-up against familiar opponents at the BetMcLean Oval on Friday evening.

Glenavon return to east Belfast with McAree determined to “right the wrongs” of the goalless draw the sides played out 10 days ago.

“At Glentoran, it’s always about winning games of football and we have to go into the Glenavon game and try and get another three points,” he said. “We know how hard it was against Glenavon last time, they frustrated us greatly so we have to focus on that and try and put the wrongs right that didn’t happen in the last game.

“Against Carrick, we were coming off the back of a difficult week. We had lost to Cliftonville, had a poor game against Glenavon and went out of the Irish Cup. The last time we had a stutter, it went too long so we needed to get back on track and put that right as quickly as we can.”

The most significant midweek switch McAree made to arrest the slump was pushing Rhys Marshall into a centre midfield role and it paid off for both manager and player with the former Glenavon full-back scoring the first two goals in a 5-1 victory.

“Rhys has bags of energy, good legs, can get about the pitch and I know he can do a real good job in the middle of the park,” explained McAree. “He is also is a very good full-back but it was a case of wanting to try something different against Carrick, we felt it was a good opportunity, it would suit the game and thankfully it panned out.

“I was joking with him before the game that he would score and he scored twice so he has done his job well.”

As for the player, he was obviously happy to get on the scoresheet for the first time since April 2021 but admitted the midfield position is not his preferred role.

“It was a long time since I scored but playing in midfield gave me a licence to get forward,” said Marshall. “At right back, you are defending a lot so I was able to get forward and delighted get the two goals.

“I don’t mind where I play but in midfield you can get about and get stuck in, while you have to hold your position at right back. I wouldn’t say I prefer it but you play where you are asked and it worked.”

Tonight it’s another clash against his former side but, as he acknowledges, not too many of his former team-mates.

“The players have mostly changed since I was there but it’s always good to play them and see the staff, Gary (Hamilton) and the kit man, Blackie,” adds Marshall. “We played them last week, a tough hard match but hopefully we can get the win this time.”