We must make sure Linfield upset isn’t a one-off, says Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

Stuart King doesn’t want his players to let up after beating Linfield

Stuart King wants his Carrick Rangers players to re-produce their ‘outstanding’ display that downed champions Linfield when they travel to take on Glenavon today.

Gary Hamilton’s side suffered an embarrassing 5-1 home loss to Newry City in midweek and the Lurgan Blues fans will be restless if their men start poorly again this afternoon.

Contrast the mood at Mourneview Park on Tuesday night to the euphoria at Carrick last Sunday as King’s team beat the Blues 2-1, as Andrew Mitchell and Emmett McGuckin scored either side of half time.

“We were outstanding against Linfield and we have to match those performance levels against Glenavon,” said King.

“It is going to be a tough game. They went and beat Coleraine on their own pitch when Coleraine were flying which was a great result, and then they had the defeat at home to Newry so they will be looking for a reaction.

“We know that if we aren’t on it we will struggle to get a result. We also know from last season that we can take points off Glenavon if we play well and that’s what we must aim to do.”

King was also full of praise for his goalscorers in the shock win over Linfield.

“Andrew Mitchell has come into the club and been top drawer. When I spoke to him in the summer he was really enthusiastic. I knew him as a pal, never mind as a really good Irish League player and that he would improve us and drive the standard of the football team,” said the ex-Banbridge Town boss.

“Andrew is enjoying his football. You can see it in his play. He scored a wondergoal versus Linfield and his overall play and competitive instinct was clear for all to see. He runs his socks off for the team and as a manager I am relying on my senior players to set those standards.

“Our young players are learning from him and the more players like that I can attract to this football club, it bodes well for us.

“Emmett was also a big player for us against Linfield. I haven’t seen someone give the Linfield centre-backs as hard a time as Emmett did in the first half. He won every first contact and didn’t let anyone settle and then he scored a brilliant goal in the second half.”