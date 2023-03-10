We must return to winning ways, says Portadown boss Niall Currie

Niall Currie is demanding a strong response from his Portadown players in what he has already branded a ‘must-win’ game in their fight against relegation.

The Shamrock Park boss made no attempt to disguise his feelings after a hugely disappointing performance in last week’s 3-1 defeat to Carrick Rangers. A result which put the brakes on the momentum gained from back-to-back victories over Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts.

Those successes gave Ports fans hope that they will still be watching Premiership football again next season and now Currie believes their trip to Newry City could be make or break in that quest.

By the time they kick off at 5.30pm the Ports will know if victory is crucial to prevent Dungannon Swifts – who play Carrick themselves- from opening up an 11-point gap or if they can cut that to just five with seven games to go.

“We did target nine points in this period to give ourselves any chance and we still have that opportunity against Newry to get those nine points and give ourselves a wee glance, but it was a massive opportunity missed against Carrick.

“It was a huge disappointment for me because out boys have been absolutely fantastic in the three or four before that,” said Currie.

“We knew the situation and we have to take one game at a time, win as many as we can and see where it takes us, but we need to have something more about us than we had against Carrick.

“You won’t win matches playing like that. We were too passive and didn’t want it enough and not matter what level you play at, if you don’t want it more than the opposition you are in trouble.”

The major point of frustration for Currie last weekend was how the exact same starting XI that caused Dungannon so many problems – 3-1 flattered the Swifts in a game that could have been over as a contest before half time – was so insipid against Carrick.

He will now make changes, one enforced by the suspension of Luke Wilson, but while they won’t be wholesale Currie has confidence in the squad that he rebuilt in January, when 10 new faces arrived at Shamrock Park.

“We’ve got enough in the locker, we’ve got enough in that changing room to cause Newry a lot of problems, but the attitudes have to be right and we have to have the right mentality,” he said.

“We let ourselves down and we let the club down against Carrick and we’ve got to turn that around and make sure we replicate what we have been doing, and if we go down to Newry and perform the way we can perform we have every chance of getting three points.”