We need full focus against Knockbreda, insists Dungannon boss Dean Shiels

Irish Cup

Dungannon Swifts boss Dean Shiels is hoping the Irish Cup can provide a welcome break from the stress of the relegation scrap.

They take on Championship side Knockbreda today for a place in the quarter-finals.

A year ago the sides were paired in the fifth round, with the Swifts comfortably avoiding an upset.

Shiels is aiming for a repeat at Breda Park, but has warned that Dungannon cannot afford to let their focus slip.

“It’s an opportunity to get to an Irish Cup quarter-final and we know that carrot is there - that’s the motivation all week,” he explained.

“We’ve got to prepare right, we’ve got to look at how we can be more effective in the final third.

“It’s going to be tough. We went there in the cup last year and it was a tough game and the pitch was really poor last year.

“You have to take all those elements in and find a way to win.”

Shiels said last year’s experience - they won 2-0 after goals from Ryan Mayse and Rhyss Campbell - will be valuable.

He has warned that any drop in focus will be punished.

“It was difficult last year too and we have to be on it. If we’re not, we will get put out - it’s as simple as that,” he added.

“We’ve had them watched, we are giving them total respect and they are in the same round as ourselves on merit, so we’ll have to be on it to try and get through.”

Dungannon remain second bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership after a 3-0 defeat by Coleraine last weekend.

Shiels feels the cup is a welcome break, and a chance to raise morale going into the final weeks.

“The pressure of the league is intense - every week you are fighting and scrapping for every point that’s possible,” he added.

“The cup sort of gives you a bit of relief from that.”

New signing Jordan Jenkins, who has joined on loan from Glentoran, is in contention to feature against Knockbreda.