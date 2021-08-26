‘We need to be better’: Glentoran boss Mick McDermott lays down the law ahead of bid for title glory

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott maintains the club’s staff and players need to be better on and off the pitch if they are to be successful.

A lot has been said and written about the club’s full-time regime and investment under owner Ali Pour but the east Belfast side will only see the glory days return if the right values, mindset and attitude can be found within The Oval.

McDermott was speaking at Glentoran’s home yesterday, the Mersey Street venue that has created legends but where the Gibson Cup hasn’t taken up residence since 2009.

But an east Belfast institution that came close to going out of business is rising from the ashes and the announcement of a £250,000 sponsorship deal with BetMcLean is another significant chapter in its history.

The sponsorship agreement sees the ground renamed as the BetMcLean Oval and fans are excited to find out whether it will be their theatre of dreams or screams.

It’s clear Glentoran have a squad capable of challenging for the championship – the arrival of £100,000 man Shay McCartan could the final piece in their championship winning jigsaw – but ability counts for very little if the attitude isn’t right.

Defeat to TNS in the Europa Conference League was a missed opportunity and fines were dished out to players for a breach of club rules amid Covid-19 concerns.

Such behaviour damages togetherness in the group and McDermott accepts players and staff must marry a full-time work ethic with a professional mindset.

“The gist of our thing is we need to be better,” said McDermott ahead of his side’s Premiership opener at Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

“Better comes from better training, discipline, training, preparation, recovery, nutrition. If we all do those things better we will succeed.

“We don’t have to beat it down their throats, some of the issues we have had over the last five weeks. We are all well aware of that, boys were disappointed, held their hand up and we move on. You can’t stand still. Everyone has strengthened and if we keep doing the same things we will end up with the same result.

“We have made mistakes and I have held my hand up in front of the players and acknowledged mistakes made last year. Maybe it was changes in the game or issues with players.

“There’s less of an adjustment with players for those who have come back from England like Bobby Burns. We have really talented players who are learning about being a full-time professional footballer. It can take a year or more for some players to adapt.

“The sessions can be draining on the players. When Marcus Kane stepped up his training he found it a challenge and it takes time getting used to.”

Last season the Glens failed to come flying out of the blocks and they had too much ground to make up. There is a feeling this squad will hit the ground running and even if they don’t become champions, most observers expect them to be close at the finish.

“Last season we played some of the best football I have seen in friendlies but when the season starts, the war really starts,” added McDermott. “It’s been a disjointed pre-season but we’ve played good opponents after multiple medical issues.

“The boys are looking good but at the beginning of last season we played all of the top six plus Crusaders twice in our first 10 games.

“We had three points against the top six but it wasn’t really that different to anyone else.

“I like to show the stats to players and in possession, tempo, creating chances, least goals in the league, a lot of the stats were in our favour. It tells me the team is moving in the right direction.

“You stick with a system you believe in and the key is not to panic when you don’t win. We let ourselves down at time but we know it wasn’t good enough for us last year.”

The Glens haven’t won the title since 2009 and that desire to end those years of hurt must be an added layer of motivation for the players.

“I talk to the players about things that don’t go well like the European game and they might be angry and upset but whatever that knot is in their stomach it’s time to get it out,” added McDermott.

“Some people are frustrated, excited, you don’t know what drives them but it’s a range of emotions for me. Yes, there is investment in a player like Shay McCartan but we feel it will be justified and the proof comes when the matches start. The league is booming and it should be a cracking season.”

The ‘Big Two’ derby between Glentoran and Linfield on August 31 has been knocked back by international call-ups.

“It’s a surprise that it’s called off but it’s the rules,” added McDermott. “It’s the manager’s call if he has two players with the Under-21s. There’s another FIFA window in October and November and some teams could be six games behind by Christmas.

“I’m a bit disappointed as it’s a great way to start the league. We were three games behind for a time last season and it’s not ideal playing catch-up.”

The new date for the Big Two game is Tuesday, September 28.

Glentoran

Manager: Mick McDermott Captain: Marcus Kane Last season’s finish: Third Targets: All trophies including league title and European qualification Ins: Shay McCartan, Ross Glendinning, Bobby Burns, Jordan Jenkins, Aaron McCarey Outs: Jamie McDonagh, Dale Gorman, Steven Gordon, Keith Cowan, Jonny Frazer, Chris Gallagher, Dayle Coleing Player to watch: Shay McCartan