We need to be doing more to help when it comes to Irish League officiating, admit Irish FA chiefs

Irish FA chief-executive Patrick Nelson and President Conrad Kirkwood have admitted the Association need to raise their game when it comes to refereeing.

The Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to a fall in the number of officials and there’s now an acceptance that referees need greater investment and support.

Several Irish League managers have raised concerns following some high profile errors from the men in the middle and Northern Ireland Football League chief-executive Gerard Lawlor argued that the standard of officiating is a threat to the progression of the game unless referees get the backing they need.

Danske Bank Premiership referee Lee Tavinder has also called for greater investment and support to help the officials raise standards.

Nelson and Kirkwood were speaking today as the Association published ‘A Roadmap For Football – Irish FA Corporate Strategy 2022-27'.

Nelson said: “We need to support our referees who are in the game, we need to make sure their development and training is as good as it can be and we will work with our refereeing team to make that happen.

“We will also work with other stakeholders such as the Northern Ireland Referees’ Association and it’s important that word respect keeps coming through. We will consider what respect means and the need for a campaign that goes both ways, circles all of football and focuses on refereeing.”

Kirkwood said it was important different views were listened to, so the necessary improvements could be implemented.

“There are so many people with ideas on how we can move forward and the challenge is getting everyone marching in the same direction, getting everyone working together for refereeing,” he said.

“The officials do need more support in terms of their mental health and well being. If someone is struggling with something outside football it can make their job within football more difficult, and we would like to build on the support we have such as chaplaincy services.

“For as long as there have been players and coaches there have been referees, it’s the nature of the beast. I trained to be one but wouldn’t want to do the job.

“Everything can be improved and we acknowledge that, as matters have come to a head recently.

“Post Covid, there has been a strange phenomenon in that referees were lost to the game, not just in Northern Ireland.

“We have tried to recruit extra referees and we are roughly at the point where we have parity where we were two years ago with an influx of about 130 new officials. There’s a challenge in training to identify who can have a future in the higher refereeing structure.

“The development of referees at different levels, including at elite level is important.

“Respect is also very important and better communication would improve the situation. Mutual respect would help and referees are human, they make mistakes but they have come through a difficult Covid-19 period and all kinds of uncertainty.”