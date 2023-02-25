We need to get better at back to stay in hunt, says Cliftonville’s Jonny Addis

Jonny Addis (left) says Cliftonville need to start shutting out teams COLM LENAGHAN/ PACEMAKER

Cliftonville defender Jonny Addis says his side needs to sharpen up defensively to stay in title hunt.

While the Reds are within six points of Premiership leaders Larne, Paddy McLaughlin’s men have conceded more than twice as many goals than the Invermen this season.

The north Belfast side have the poorest defensive record in a fiercely competitive top six and their championship hopes will continue to be dented if they fail to shut opponents out.

Ahead of the blockbuster Solitude battle against his old club Glentoran this afternoon, Addis admits Cliftonville need to go on a clean sheet mission.

“I think defensively we definitely need to tighten up,” insisted the 30-year-old.

“You can’t hide from the League table which tells you we are the weakest in terms of conceding goals.

“There is no hard luck stories there, we just haven’t defended well enough. There’s been a few hidings in there but we are working on the defence and have spoken about it many times.

“Going forward, we have match winners all over the pitch. Defences should be doing their job and one goal should be enough to win a match at this stage.

“We are working hard on improving as a defensive unit.”

The Glens are on the charge under new boss Rodney McAree, while Cliftonville are aiming to hit back after last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Larne.

Addis’ goal wasn’t enough to stop the Invermen hammering out another title message.

“I certainly can’t remember this level of competition at this stage of the season,” continued the experienced centre-back.

“At the start you felt things would open up and teams would dominate but the top six are in the running. You would be mad to rule anyone out, considering the way the League has changed.

“Glentoran appeared to be down and out after their bad run but they started the season well and have now rediscovered their form so with games in hand, they can find momentum.

“Playing games isn’t a worry when you are winning them, they should embrace the challenge.

“It’s an exciting time for the fans and this is why you play the game, to compete for prizes but there is pressure with it too.

“You hit difficult moments and it dominates your mind but that’s all part of it.”

The former Carrick Rangers man is hoping fortress Solitude can claim another victim today, witnessed by a sold-out crowd.

“It’s been a stronghold for us since I have been there, we have just lost a few games including on penalties so we aren’t often beaten in 90 minutes there,” he added.

“Most of the top six clubs are strong at home and it’s something you want to achieve.

“Your home games are key and we are no different. They are games you need to be doing well in.”

The Reds could be missing young Sean Moore who picked up an injury at Larne. Addis feels the teenager is destined to play at a higher level and has praised McLaughlin for giving the youngster a chance to showcase his talent.

“Sean has a bright future and I’m sure the club will find it difficult to keep him after this season,” he added.

“He’s a super prospect and very level-headed and mature for his age.

“In terms of going forward he has given us a spark and helped turn games around for us.

“Sean is a really exciting player. We were flat against Portadown but he came on at half-time and injected a bit of pace and life into us that ultimately took the game away from Portadown.

“He’s definitely been a big player for us and you have to give Paddy credit for showing faith in him.

“We have had experienced players on the bench but Paddy has trusted Sean and he has repaid him with his performances.

“Ryan Curran will hopefully be back soon, he’s a class act and quality footballer who can score big goals. His return to the team would like a new signing who can bring a new dimension to the team.

“The fact we are still challenging is testament to the players who have been asked to perform.”