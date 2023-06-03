We stayed alert for a Play-Off that may never have came, says Knockbreda manager Colin McIlwrath following their Championship survival

Knockbreda 0 Ballymacash Rangers 0 (Knockbreda win 4-2 on aggregate)

Knockbreda players celebrate securing their Championship survival at the final whistle having secured an aggregate victory over Ballymacash Rangers

There were scenes of celebration as Knockbreda secured their Championship status via a Promotion/Relegation Play-Off win over Ballymacash Rangers.

Just last month, Breda looked destined for the drop when they finished bottom of the Lough 41 Championship. However, the Castlereagh club were handed a lifeline when Warrenpoint Town were denied a Championship licence and demoted into the Premier Intermediate League.

That gifted Knockbreda a lifeline via a Play-Off with PIL runners-up Ballymacash, whom they defeated 4-2 in Tuesday’s first leg ahead of yesterday’s goalless draw at Breda Park.

Manager Colin McIlwrath said: “Four weeks ago, we were relegated. The Warrenpoint situation gave us a second chance, so we approached it as if we had nothing to lose.

“Under no pressure, we were able to beat Ballymacash 4-2 at their place. The funny thing is, that put us under pressure for the second leg, but we got the job done.”

Chances were at a premium during the second leg, with an experienced Ballymacash side unable to cut open a resolute Knockbreda and get past goalkeeper Ben Fry, who flew home from a holiday in South Africa for the second leg after first-choice stopper Jonah Nicholl was injured on Tuesday.

Reflecting on an uncertain month, McIlwrath said: “We trained every Tuesday and Thursday night after the season finished, just waiting for the call to play.

“The crazy thing is, we were training not knowing if we were going to get a Play-Off. We were half expecting a phone call to tell us Warrenpoint had won their appeal and we were down. It was out of our hands.

“It was a hard situation because when the dates were confirmed, there were boys who cancelled their holidays or came home early — it was a real group effort from everyone connected with the club.”