We want Healy to stay and keep Linfield on top: Fenlon

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon says he hopes boss David Healy will stay at Windsor Park and guide the club to even greater heights.

Blues chiefs want Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer to agree a new deal and lead the charge towards more domestic and European success in a new full-time set-up. Healy will tonight get his hands on the Gibson Cup at Solitude, his eighth major prize since his appointment as Blues boss in 2015, ahead of the 5.30pm clash with Cliftonville.

The club’s third consecutive title is their fourth in five seasons and although other clubs in Ireland and further afield have been impressed by the achievements of this ambitious young manager, Fenlon wants Healy to remain at Windsor.

“Linfield is a hard club to play for and an even harder club to manage,” said Fenlon, who won a league title and two Irish Cups with the Blues. “We have started a new project and David is at the helm of that. From the club’s point of view it’s important that we hold onto him to maintain the success we are having.

“When you are successful it does bring attention from other people and that’s the reality of football whether you are a manager or player.

“Winning perks people up, they take notice, and managers, like players, are allowed to be ambitious.

“Everyone wants to better themselves. David is managing the biggest club in the country and he’s being successful. We certainly don’t want him going anywhere else. We are in a good position but we know football can change very quickly.”