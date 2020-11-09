'We want to win the league': John Herron admits Larne aim after disappointment over Glentoran draw

Glentoran 0 Larne 0

The east Antrim boys preserved their unbeaten start to the Danske Bank Premiership campaign when held to a scoreless draw by Glentoran at The Oval in a game that will not live long in the memory.

It's the first time Tiernan Lynch's team have failed to find the net this season, but that was down to the excellent goalkeeping of Dayle Coleing and some stout and robust defending from Luke McCullough, Caolan Marron and Paddy McClean.

Former Glentoran man Herron has lost only once since moving to Inver Park last season. He reckons that the club is now equipped to challenge the league's big hitters in the quest for trophies - including the Gibson Cup.

"We have as good a chance as any other team," said the Scot.

"I know we can use the old cliché of taking one game at a time, but everyone in our dressing room wants to win every game.

"There is no hiding from the fact that our aim is to win the league. We do take one game at a time and anyone who watches us knows we play a good brand of football.

"We can also roll up our sleeves and do the other side of the game - dig in when we need to. There is no point of me trying to kid anyone, we want to win the league and that's our aim.

"When you sign for Larne, you want to be successful on the pitch, but there is a lot of stuff goes on off the pitch as well.

"Kenny (Bruce, the club owner) has not only put his money into the club, but also the town. We are the lucky ones on the pitch and if we are doing well, it can help the town.

"I joined Larne to win trophies, which includes the league title. That's why all these players are here.

"If you had come into our dressing room after the game, it would have told the story. The boys were all frustrated and upset they didn't take all three points. I think that's show how far we have come as a club."

Although it was a far from inspiring 90 minutes, Herron admits it as a good point 'on the road'.

He added: "Since January, the boys have been on a good run and we are all playing with confidence.

"There is a buzz about the club and about the town. We wanted to try to change the ethos of the Irish League in terms of using the long ball. Tiernan has got us doing that. The reason I left Glentoran was I wanted to get back into a full-time environment.

"I owe a big debt to Glentoran, but since I've moved to Larne, the whole thing has been so professional. A lot of that is down to the manager and his staff. I can't speak highly enough about them."

Although Glentoran are still looking for their first win of the league campaign, manager Mick McDermott admitted there is nothing for him to be concerned about.

"We've had a difficult start, Cliftonville and Coleraine away and Larne at home," he said. "Did we expect to have a couple of points? No, I expected more, but that's where we are. There is no panic on our part. There is not even a concern.

"It doesn't bother me in the slightest because I know what we've got. I know the quality we have - we will win games, no doubt in my mind."

GLENTORAN: Coleing, Marron, McCullough, McClean, Crowe, Gallagher, Clucas, Gorman (Bigirimana 75 mins), McDonagh, McDaid (R Donnelly 79 mins), J Donnelly (O'Neill 85 mins).

Unused subs: Brown, Stewart, Cowan, O'Connor.

LARNE: Devlin, Watson, Robinson, Herron, Sule, Randall (Scott 79 mins), McDaid (Hale 66 mins), Donnelly (Wade-Slater 74 mins), Lynch, Cosgrove, Jarvis.

Unused subs: C Mitchell, Kelly, A Mitchell, Hughes.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey)

Man of the match: Albert Watson (Larne)

Match rating: 4/10