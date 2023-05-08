We won the Irish Cup for tragic Kaylee, says Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Crues boss Baxter admits his side were never going to be beaten as they played for tragic teen

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter steered his side to a third Irish Cup in five years — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Stephen Baxter dedicated his team’s Irish Cup win to Crusaders Strikers’ 13-year-old Kaylee Black, who tragically passed away last week.

Goals from Ross Clarke, Adam Lecky, Paul Heatley and skipper Philip Lowry, who also picked up the man of the match award, ensured the Crues would retain the trophy they won 12 months earlier by beating the same opponents.

It also punched the north Belfast team’s ticket to European football, earning them the financial bonanza that comes with it.

But Crues’ thoughts — before, during and after the game — were for tragic Kaylee.

Prior to kick off, there was an impeccable minute’s silence for the women’s youth team player. There was also a round of applause and a standing ovation in the 13th minute in her memory – a fantastic gesture by both sets of supporters.

Although Baxter and his boys were soaking up the celebrations after the club’s sixth Irish Cup success, he took time out to reflect on what had gone on at the club over the past week.

He said: “We had a lovely moment with the Black family earlier in the week. On Wednesday night after training, it was their idea (team and backroom staff) to raise money and bring a donation to the family.

“We met the family back at Seaview. We chatted as a team around the loss of someone connected with our football club.

“Kaylee played for our Strikers, the girls’ section. It brings everything into reality and puts things into perspective that this is a game of football we all love and enjoy. When something like this happens, everything else doesn’t matter.

“But it helped bring everyone together and took nerves away leading to the final. We simply said, let’s go and enjoy this, let’s really embrace the Cup final.

“I felt it during the week, there was a mood in the camp that we wouldn’t be beaten. I think a lot of that came from what was going on behind the scenes at the football club.

“These guys rallied round, they pulled together to get the job done.”