'We'd never have heard the end of it': David Healy hails Jordan Stewart display but relieved 'George Best-like' run didn't end in a goal

Jordan Stewart's second league goal of the season helped Linfield to a 2-0 win at the Coleraine Showgrounds but it was a late run, compared to the great George Best, that proved a greater talking point.

The result left the Blues three points clear at the top of the table ahead of Crusaders' late kick-off at Larne.

It also saw Andy Waterworth notch his sixth goal in five Premiership outings this term to overtake Ben Doherty at the top of the scoring charts.

His finish on Niall Quinn's telling cross opened the scores after the half-hour mark before Stewart's clincher as he latched onto Mark Haughey's long ball and finished less than two minutes into the second half.

While boss Healy was happy with the former Glentoran winger's display, he was perhaps a little relieved that his late mazy run, compared to Best by the Radio Ulster commentary team, didn't end in a goal.

"We wouldn't have heard the end of it if that had gone in," he joked.

"Jordan's playing well. He has more ability that most in this league and when he's on it, he's a pleasure to watch. With the level of skill Jordan showed to create the opportunity, I think I even heard Coleraine fans clapping because you don't normally see that.

"Our league has many talented players with huge ability. Jordan has more than most. I was delighted with his performance and delighted with his goal."

Linfield have now beaten two of their expected title rivals in their opening five games, having also seen off Crusaders.

"We're a million miles away from anything being decided but we've given ourselves a good platform to go on and have a decent season," Healy admitted.

"It's down to hard work. We've played Crusaders and were put under pressure late in the game. All in all, we were the better team. Again going to Portadown last week and their level of performance was huge.

"I'm delighted with the performance today. Our energy levels were high, which you need against a team like Coleraine. We have found that out in the past, it's be over three years since we won here.

"Coleraine will be in and around us come the end of the season so it's important that you not only don't lose points to your rivals but that you take points off them, which we did today."