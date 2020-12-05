Welcome back: Larne chief hails re-opening to 500 fans

Linfield TV clash at Inver first in Irish League but Ulster Rugby numbers halved

Larne chairman Gareth Clements has welcomed the news that up to 500 fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in Northern Ireland from next Friday under the revised Covid-19 restrictions laid down by the Stormont Executive.

The first sports events to benefit from spectators returning to stadiums after the latest lockdown will be the top of the table Danske Bank Premiership clash between Larne and Linfield at Inver Park and Ulster Rugby's big Champions Cup tie with Toulouse at Kingspan, both of which are scheduled to take place on Friday, December 11.

Under the current circuit breaker Covid-19 lockdown restrictions no fans can attend matches but come Friday that will change though each fixture will have a risk assessment carried out to determine how many spectators will be allowed at individual events.

A statement from the NI Executive said that sports events can open "subject to a risk assessment if more than 15 people (are) attending with measures in place to limit risk of virus transmission."

It added: "An upper limit of 500 spectators is permitted. Inter-school competitive sporting events are not permitted."

Clements said: "It is great news that fans can come back into our grounds. The atmosphere even with reduced numbers adds to the occasion and makes for a better game on the pitch. No fans in a stadium equals no fun.

"It is a very welcome move. It will add to the spectacle because the Larne v Linfield game is a top of the table clash and is on live television so hopefully it will make for a great evening's entertainment for the public, in terms of the fans in the stadium and those watching at home."

Larne and other Irish Premiership clubs plus the Ulster Rugby team successfully admitted spectators into their grounds prior to the circuit breaker and will work with the government authorities again this time to ensure all goes well.

Gareth Clements

Today Larne, who won the County Antrim Shield in midweek claiming their first trophy as a top flight club for 33 years, host Glenavon with a chance to move four points clear at the top before second placed Linfield play Cliftonville at Windsor Park.

Ulster previously welcomed back 600 fans for their opening game of the Pro14 rugby season against Benetton at Kingspan Stadium in October, which was then increased to 1,000 for their game against Scarlets last month.

The province had been hoping to welcome a similar number for Friday's big European game against Toulouse. However, they will now be limited to half of that under the new guidelines.