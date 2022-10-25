We’ll fight tooth and nail to keep our crown, states bullish Linfield manager David Healy

Danske Bank Premiership

Linfield manager David Healy has told critics enjoying the Blues’ poor start to the season to get their “kicks and digs” in now, because they will bounce back sooner rather than later.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in an interview marking the club’s new charity partnership with Autism NI, Healy added that he still has total belief in his players and insisted the champions remain in the title race, despite lying sixth in the Danske Bank Premiership standings and trailing leaders Larne by 10 points and second placed Glentoran by nine.

Having dominated domestically since Healy took charge in 2015 – winning five titles in the last six seasons – the Windsor Park outfit have already lost four times in 10 league outings this term, including humbling defeats at home to the unbeaten Invermen and Glens.

Northern Ireland’s record goalscorer is honest enough to admit results and performances have not been close to the standards demanded at Linfield, but maintains faith that his team will show their quality in the weeks ahead.

“Our form of late has been hugely disappointing and our performances and results have not been good enough,” reflected Healy.

“We have been on the end of a couple of heavy defeats which gets people talking about myself as the manager, our players and the relationship between myself and the players.

“The relationship between myself and the players is as strong as it has ever been and I have huge belief in the players we have.

“At the moment the results aren’t backing up my belief in our squad but I have no doubt going forward that this will change.

“We are league champions and fighting to improve our league form, and for those who feel it is an opportunity to kick me, to kick our players and kick our club when we are down, kick me now, kick the players now, beat us up now and have fly digs because we will not be down for too long.”

In August, Linfield were set to make history by becoming the first Irish League side to qualify for the group stages in Europe, only to concede in the final seconds of extra-time to Latvian side RFS before being subsequently defeated on penalties.

There are suggestions that the side’s alarming league form has been down to a European hangover.

Healy replied: “I don’t want to look at excuses like the number of European games we played in the summer or the disappointment and heartache that we all felt at the time at not making the group stages. For whatever reasons, the performances just haven’t been at the standard we expect, and that has led to the results we have had.

“It’s my job to identify what I feel is the problem and I will certainly do that. I have done that before in my time here.

“Since becoming manager, there have been challenges along the way and question marks asked about myself and my team. I put myself under immense pressure every day, every game and for every challenge, and in my time at Linfield I feel I have learnt to deal with a lot and I have to use my experience now to try and steady the ship and improve the performances and results.”

Given his exceptional record, it has been no surprise to see Healy linked with the vacant Northern Ireland job following Ian Baraclough’s sacking, though his focus is only on the Blues at present.

The former Manchester United, Leeds and Rangers striker said: “Any time we lose a game at Linfield, it is tough because we are not supposed to be losing games even though other clubs have improved. We have held them off for a number of years and we still want to be the top team in the country. This year is our biggest challenge, and as manager of Linfield I accept that challenge and I know the players do too.

“We are a group that works hard but at the moment we are not seeing the fruits of that hard work, and every little error we make we are getting punished, so we will work even harder to put things right.”

Even though they have played only 10 league games this season, some have written them off as title contenders. So, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newry City, is the title race over for a side that has won it four years in a row?

Healy’s response: “Absolutely not. Whatever the damage is, at this stage we still have a large number of games left, so absolutely not. It would be foolish of me as the manager of the most successful club in Northern Ireland and in terms of league titles worldwide to basically hand over the title we worked so hard for last season. Is it going to be hard? 100%, but we are not giving up on anything.

“Newry will be a tough game at the weekend, and they will feel it is an opportunity for them. This week we will work hard on and off the pitch at building confidence, and we will look to produce a strong performance.”