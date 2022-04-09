We’ll shock Linfield and take title to the wire, insists Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin ahead of Saturday’s Solitude showdown

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has warned Linfield his side are ready to win tonight’s Solitude showdown and take a huge step towards the club’s first title since 2014. (5.30pm kick-off).

The Reds are only a point behind the champions with five games remaining and a home win in north Belfast would see them hit the front in the thrilling race for the Gibson Cup.

David Healy is hoping to steer his Linfield side to a fourth consecutive championship but the pressure is on ahead of tonight’s heavyweight contest.

Glentoran, who host Crusaders this afternoon, are four points adrift of the Reds.

Cliftonville bagged the BetMcLean League Cup and they can now can seal an unlikely league triumph.

Up against wealthier full-time rivals, McLaughlin’s men were expected to make up the numbers but the former Institute boss is now backing his troops to remain in the title war right to the end.

“It boils down to character and mentality,” he said. “David Healy is a brilliant man and I know we’ll have to be at our maximum to beat them and hopefully we’ll be able to get that first win against them this season — there’s no better time.

“I know how good these boys are and I’ve seen it in the last three years.

“In big games they produce big performances. I never doubted their ability to compete or beat anybody, but the thing that’s maybe surprised people is the consistency.”

McLaughlin added: “There is no advantage for any team at this stage. Anything can happen in these five games and our boys have been relentless.

“To be one point off the top at this stage, I don’t think anyone gave us a cat in hell’s chance at the start of the season – and rightly so.

“Within the changing room I don’t think anyone is surprised with how we’ve played.

“This is why we are all in the game. We want title races and cup finals. We aren’t here to make up the numbers, we want to be in the heart of the battle.”

McLaughlin said another big win against the Blues tonight would inject more confidence into his title-chasing squad.

“Any time is a good time to beat Linfield,” added the Reds chief who has been named March’s Aktivora Manager of the Month by the NI Football Writers’ Association.

“They are the top dogs in the division and are a really strong team with a brilliant manager.

“There’s been only one goal in the games we haven’t drawn. The two sides are well matched and we’ll see where it takes us.

“The league will not be won or lost on Saturday, there are another four big games after that.

“Anyone who wins the last five games deserves to win the title.

“I can’t give my team enough credit. We are up against full-time teams but we won’t be using that as an excuse or anything like that.”