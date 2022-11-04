We’re a close-knit team and share a tight bond that has driven us to major honours, says Sion Swifts stalwart Tasmin McCarter

Electric Ireland Women’s Irish Cup Final

Take That’s number one hit ‘Everything Changes’ would be the perfect backing track for Tasmin McCarter’s career story.

The one constant in the Sion Swifts Ladies squad, the captain has seen a lot of transition in almost a decade with the club.

The turnover of players has been huge over the past couple of seasons, long-standing manager Tony McGinley has taken a back seat and five years after their last Irish Cup triumph, only McCarter and Kelly Crompton remain.

There is one important factor that has stuck at the Strabane-based side, though – a unity that is the envy of other outfits, that has driven them to one trophy success already this season and that sees them stand 90 minutes away from another, as they face Glentoran Women in the Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Final this evening.

“We are like a family down here. That’s what gels us,” explains McCarter.

“We are a small squad, but we have bonded really well.

“It’s been harder over the last couple of years with almost a new squad each year, which is hard to gel, but it works and we do.

“I think that is what makes us come together, it’s just trying to sustain that with new players coming in.

“As the captain, I have to step up and be welcoming, be that person that makes people feel that they can come to you if there are any issues – especially when they are younger and they could be a bit shy.

“If you want to win trophies and be successful, you have to be at your best, and that’s what you demand of them and encourage from them.”

It was when the encouragement came the other way that helped McCarter through one of the most frightening experiences of her life.

Simply trying to keep warm on a cold night last winter turned into a horror. It also cost her a shot at the Women’s Euro 2022 Finals, having been invited to train with Kenny Shiels’ Northern Ireland squad before he named his full-time training panel in the build-up to the tournament.

“It was a freak accident. A hot water bottle burst and caught the top of my thigh quite badly," she reflected.

“It was a difficult couple of months for me with hospital appointments. For a while I was at the hospital every day to get the dressing changed.

“It was second degree burns and I was lucky that I didn’t need to have a skin graft, and I was told that I healed quite well.

“It was very painful. I had to get like a mesh over it and the next day it had to come off and that came off the skin, so they were pulling my skin off every day – not nice.

“It was a long road. I was off work for a while and then trying to get about and simple day-to-day things like getting dressed were a challenge.

“It took a long time to get back walking properly the way I should be, because I was always carrying myself or holding myself.

“I’d went from playing so well and having one of my best seasons in a long time, and then a setback where I had to start from scratch and build my confidence again.”

A substitute in the 2017 Irish Cup Final victory over Newry City Ladies, not playing didn’t spoil McCarter’s experience. Sharing more cup joy, after that League Cup triumph, will be one of her big motivations when she leads her team out at Windsor Park.

“We went out at the start of the season aiming for cups. We knew that in the league, with most of the Cliftonville and Glentoran players coming out of the Euros and in full-time football, it’s hard to compete with that, so we pushed for cups,” said the 30-year-old, who is an estate agent by day.

“We’ve got one and we are now in the Final of another so it’s been a good season, and now we have a chance to wrap it up in a really good way.

“There is only myself and Kelly Crompton who were in the squad the last time, it’s a completely new squad other than that.

“They will be able to embrace it and everybody is buzzing for it and we can go and enjoy the day.

“We are going to be well up for the game. It will be totally different for me this time coming out as captain. I know how it feels and I want everyone else to enjoy it.”