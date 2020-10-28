'We're all human': Coleraine stars call for an end to social media abuse directed at Irish League players

Jamie Glackin (left) scored the winner for Coleraine on Saturday and has now spoken out about online abuse suffered by Irish League players.

Coleraine players have called for Irish League supporters to 'think before you speak' as they bid to shine a light on social media abuse.

Jamie Glackin, Ben Doherty and Stewart Nixon all took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to plead for an end to social media abuse suffered by players across all clubs in Northern Ireland.

"When you're winning, you're the best in the world and when you're losing, you're just a piece of scrap," Glackin explained, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph.

The midfielder has been in fine form for the Bannsiders recently, although admits it wasn't always thus and has spoken about his own struggles with words said online.

"Personally, over the years and probably particularly at Crusaders when I wasn't playing well, I remember going on and seeing comments made about me, " he said.

"I was thinking 'Jeez what have I done on them?' I don't know them personally and they don't know me so I just don't see the reason why they're doing what they're doing.

"It's football, at the end of the day. It's not life or death. I was going down a hole then and it was really affecting my performance.

"It's a confidence-killer altogether. We're putting ourselves on the line, playing in front of people, so of course nobody wants to play badly."

Mental health in local football was thrown into the spotlight last year after the mother of Carrick Rangers player Jerry Thompson pleaded with others to seek help following her son's tragic death.

A social media account was formed by a group of supporters to promote openness around mental health problems.

However, Glackin is concerned that, almost a year on, not enough is being done to keep the issue at the forefront of people's minds, admitting that even his own group of players at Coleraine aren't discussing their own mental health.

"That's the thing about it," he said. "Nobody speaks out so it's hard. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays are where you get away from your problems so most people are coming into training with smiles on their faces.

"You never know what's behind those smiles.

"It's not talked about and it needs to be addressed a bit more. I think the clubs need to do that.

"It was all chat about it for two weeks last year but then it goes down again and it's forgotten about until something else happens.

"It always needs to be out there and people need to be reminded."

Regarding the online abuse, the high-flying midfielder asked if more could be done to make those dishing out the harsh words accountable.

"Some of them have profile pictures of a player like Ronaldinho or something so you don't know who they are," he said.

"There's no accountability. There needs to be a bigger step taken. It's going to start affecting young people who are trying to make careers for themselves in the Irish League.

"It needs to be properly stamped out and addressed. They need to be able to be tracked down. Maybe police action should be taking place if people are going too far with this.

"We're not getting £20k or £30k a week to play in the Irish League. Outside the full-time teams, everyone has a job to go to. I play my football for happiness. There's no call to bring hatred and bad comments into it."

Doherty pleaded with fans to remember that there are "bigger things than football" while Nixon, who was a team-mate of Thompson's at Carrick Rangers before joining the Bannsiders in January, asked supporters to put a halt to the 'brutal' words.

"I think people need to realise when giving someone so much abuse how it actually affects them and to think before they say anything," he concluded. "We're all human at the end of the day."