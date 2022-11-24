We’re miles behind table-topping Larne but we’ll keep chipping away, says Linfield manager David Healy

Happy Linfield boss David Healy admitted perseverance paid off as his boys pocketed three crucial points against table-topping Larne at Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

Second-half substitute Michael Newberry grabbed the all-important winner to help catapult the Blues back into the Danske Bank Premiership title race.

Although they still trail Tiernan Lynch’s impressive Larne side by six points, recent performances – the Blues are now unbeaten in eight games – would suggest Healy’s boys have regained their mojo.

It perhaps wasn’t pretty at times, but the reigning title holders displayed grit, determination and a sheer passion to succeed that got them over the line when it mattered.

“The first half certainly wasn’t glamorous... it was edgy and cagey,” remarked Healy. “We started out with a back four, but then reverted to the shape we worked on.

“Credit to the players, they took on the information on board. We got joy in the second half... we got Clarkie (Matthew Clarke) further up the pitch and Kirk (Millar) further forward, he got a lot of great balls into the box in the second half. Perseverance paid off in the end.

“It was another clean sheet and another three points. We are still miles behind in terms of the teams above, but we must keep chipping away. We are still chasing... we have given ourselves a lot to do.

“Larne have been in good form; they have been demolishing teams. I’ve seen them quite a bit this season, they are a good side. They beat us quite convincingly here last month... they are coached well and managed well.

“Had we lost, the dark clouds arrive at Windsor very quickly at times. I’ve now enough experience not to become too low in defeat – of course I am always disappointed.

“But we (the management and players) talked about going on a run and the players have done that, although we are still chasing. It was important we got three points back on them, but we are still six away from them. We’ll not get too excited just yet.”

Healy hailed the contribution of his substitutes, who all made a huge impact.

“The subs need to be switched on and understand their rolls – and they did that,” he added. Michael got the goal, which was huge after coming on for Daniel (Finlayson), who sustained an injury.

“I don’t think anyone cared about who got it as long as it went into the net. Any of our defenders are capable of putting the ball in the net. We scored from two set-plays in our last game against Ballymena.

“We hugely successful form set-plays over the last number of years, but we haven’t been so good this year. We’ve not three in our last two games, so that’s pleasing.

“Ethan (Devine), over the last 10 minutes or so, got us high up the pitch and he kept the ball well. Eetu (Vertainen) and Stevie Fallon were also hugely influential.

“Over the last number of games, we’ve had to dig our results. We managed the game well at Ballymena United (last week)... at Newry and Portadown, we had to play in a different manner to get the result.

“I felt we were strong in the second-half against Larne... we were organised and disciplined. We picked up a lot of scrap balls all over the pitch.

“We are still not playing the free-flowing football that we want, so it’s important we try to find the extra gear... the extra yard of pace, so it’s important the fans stay with us.”